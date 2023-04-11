Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas to raise age to buy tobacco to 21 starting July 1

Cigarette smoking by adults in the US has hit an all-time low, CDC reports
Copyright Associated Press
Gerald Herbert
<p>A patron smokes a cigarette inside Kajun's Pub, Tuesday, April 21, 2015, in New Orleans. Starting at midnight Tuesday, smoking will no longer be permitted in bars, gambling halls and many other public places such as hotels, workplaces, private clubs and stores. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)</p>
Cigarette smoking by adults in the US has hit an all-time low, CDC reports
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 18:24:54-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Tuesday that will require Kansans to be 21 or older to legally buy tobacco products, starting July 1.

The current age to buy cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and tobacco products is 18.

The bill received bipartisan support in the Legislature in March.

The federal government raised its age to buy tobacco products to 21 in 2019 and Kansas could have lost federal funds for substance abuse programs if it did not pass the bill.

Kansas joins 41 other states that have increased the age to 21.

Public health officials argue that raising the age to purchase tobacco products will reduce their use and result if lower health care costs.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!