Kansas to receive nearly $10M as part of 34-state settlement with JUUL

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. In a deal announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 5:02 PM, Sep 06, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Kansas will receive nearly $10 million as part of a settlement with JUUL Labs that involved 33 other states.

The settlement came after a two-year investigation into JUUL's marketing and sales practices.

According to the Kansas Attorney General, the investigation revealed that JUUL marketed to underage users. The e-cigarette company did so through launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples.

The investigation also revealed JUUL's packaging was likely to mislead consumers on the amount of nicotine its pods contained.

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to stop certain marketing that targets underage uses and to establish stricter age verification controls on its website.

Kansas will receive the $9.8 million over the next six to 10 years.


