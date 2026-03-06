8 cities, 1 historic tour: KC gets first look at Freedom Plane’s cargo

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

A line formed outside the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Friday morning as visitors from across the country waited to get a glimpse at America's seven founding documents.

Al Miller/KSHB

Of the Freedom Plane's eight stops on its national tour, Kansas City is the first. It landed Monday at the Kansas City Downtown Airport, and with it, brought the following unique documents:



An 1823 engraving of the Declaration of Independence

The Articles of Association from 1774

The oaths of office from George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr

The Treaty of Paris

A rare draft printing of the Constitution

Tally of votes approving the Constitution

Senate markup of the Bill of Rights

Al Miller/KSHB Sandy

“My brain’s going to explode and my heart’s cruising," said Sandy, who visited the "Documents That Forged A Nation" exhibit on Friday.

Sandy called the exhibit her candy shop. She's a historian and helps curate exhibits similar to the one currently on display at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Sandy and her partner, Steve, are on a monthslong journey touring the country, and happened to cross paths with the Freedom Plane in Kansas City.

“Just hike it, bike it, paddle it," Sandy said of their journey. "We’re trying to hit all the national parks, most of the monuments if we can, historical sites. Every one of them, you can learn something.”

Sandy and Steve were going to visit the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum while in the area, but changed their plans when they found out about the national exhibit.

"Digging around in 200-year-old dust and archives and putting exhibits together is my thing," she said.

Sandy said her work is important because it helps saves history for future generations.

Al Miller/KSHB Marty and Devon McDermott

Marty and Devon McDermott aren't only raising that generation, but they're also teaching it. They home school their kids in Omaha, and made a field trip out of the exhibit.

“I think seeing things from history make it more real than just reading about it," Devon McDermott said. "I just think that’s an important experience, and I just hope that will seal it in their memories and hearts more.”

The exhibit runs through March 22 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial before it heads to Atlanta. You can learn more about the exhibit on the museum's website.

