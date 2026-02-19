Douglas County businesses gear up for World Cup visitors with social media workshop

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

About 70 businesses and organizations from across Douglas County gathered Wednesday for Lawrence 2026's World Cup social media workshop.

Douglas County is expecting thousands of visitors for the once-in-a-lifetime event coming to Kansas City. It's likely Algeria will choose Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence as its base camp, but that has not yet been confirmed.

The workshop shared tips on how small businesses can increase their online presence and engagement across social media platforms for the World Cup.

Matt Hyde, co-owner of 715 Restaurant in Lawrence, has seen the impact of social media on his business since 2009.

“It reminds people that we exist 17 years later," he said.

He was a panelist at the workshop and shared his approach to social media, which showcases his humorous personality.

When it comes to the World Cup, he wants to ensure visitors feel welcomed to Lawrence. He's been doing his research and is preparing for the possibility of Algeria, its entourage and its fans coming to Lawrence.

Algeria is predominantly Muslim, which means the majority of Algerians do not consume items like pork or alcohol. If Algeria chooses Rock Chalk Park as its base camp, Hyde said he plans to adjust his menu to welcome Algeria's culture.

Social media will be a helpful tool for spreading that word.

“We’re looking to make sure that the messaging we put out there, the food we put out there, is inclusive and inviting to people from other places," Hyde said.

Lora Wiley, owner of the European marketplace Au Marche in downtown Lawrence, and Jill Riley, creative director of the market, attended the workshop.

“We all think Algeria is coming, and that’s very exciting," Wiley said.

Both Wiley and Riley said they're looking to add to their international stock with items from whatever country may call Lawrence its base camp.

“Our short and sweet TikTok videos are typically done by our younger staffers," Riley said.

But Wiley gets in front of the camera, too.

The duo said they learned about collaborating with neighboring small businesses across social media platforms for the World Cup.

Lawrence 2026 is hosting a second workshop for Douglas County businesses on March 4. It will focus on algorithms, photography, videography and strategic communications.

The free workshop requires a reservation, which you can make here.

