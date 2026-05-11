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The Lawrence Police Department could see budget cuts in 2027, and the department's downtown foot patrol unit could face elimination.

In order to overcome a budget deficit and finance a new fire station slated to open in 2029, Lawrence city staff is asking departments across the board to consider what a 4% budget decrease would look like.

There are a few exceptions with lower reductions: Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) at a 2% reduction, Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) at 3%, and the Parks and Recreation Department at 3.5%.

Downtown Lawrence could lose foot patrol police unit as city faces budget crunch

Options for the city to fund the approximately $4.5 million for a new fire station — which will be located in the growing northwestern part of town — include imposing a 3-mill levy tax rate increase, making budget cuts across city departments, or a combination of both, per city staff.

READ MORE | Lawrence’s budget debate: Community voices concerns over potential school resource officer cuts

Lawrence city staff presented budget cut ideas to city commissioners on Tuesday. Budget discussions will continue until it's officially adopted in September.

Among the potential cuts is the elimination of the Lawrence Police Department's downtown foot patrol unit, according to the presentation. Two officers make up the unit.

Jason Gould/KSHB Brad Allen

“That would be a real disappointment," said Brad Allen, the executive director of the Lawrence Public Library. "I don’t think just for the library, but for a lot of folks downtown. That presence is noted and useful.”

Jon Inman, chair of the Lawrence Police Officers' Association, said he's seen cuts to the department before.

Jason Gould/KSHB Jon Inman

“Now we’re having to figure out how to do more with less, which is something you cannot do in public safety," Inman said.

Nick Guffey, owner and manager of The Toy Store in downtown Lawrence, said he and his staff engage with the officers frequently and see them patrolling the area on foot multiple times a day.

“When we have incidents of vandalism, shoplifting, property destruction, when we have people who are drunk in our bathrooms or using substances on our property, that’s who we’re calling and is getting down here within five minutes," Guffey said.

The two officers who make up the downtown foot patrol unit serve the area every time they're on duty, Inman said.

“Part of their job is to just build relationships with the people downtown, because ultimately you can do crime prevention by building relationships and building trust," Inman said.

Their presence is felt by those who work downtown.

Jason Gould/KSHB Nick Guffey, owner and manager of The Toy Store in downtown Lawrence

“They’re actually members of our community that are really engaging folks, and it’s necessary more than anything," Guffey said. "This is not about money. This is a necessary component of our downtown culture.”

Guffey, Allen and Nick Carroll, owner of Replay Lounge in downtown Lawrence, say having police visibly present can help prevent crime. Guffey says their presence creates a safer environment for his employees.

“It was really important for at least perceptions of safety, if not actual safety downtown," Allen said. "Both of these things are important on how people feel.”

Multiple off-duty officers spoke in opposition to potential cuts during public comment at the city commission meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner Mike Dever said members of the police department made it clear the commission needs to publicly face the budget issues the department is dealing with.

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