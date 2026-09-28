Feeling pain at the pump? Kansas City challenge says there's another way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Average gas prices are down a few cents in Missouri and Kansas compared to last week but still about 30 cents higher than a month ago, according to AAA.

On Monday, the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) launched its annual Green Commute Challenge. The nonprofit challenges Kansas Citians to use alternative modes of transportation throughout October.

“WAY TO GO promotes sustainable transportation resources across the KC-metro region, so the streetcar, busing, carpooling, especially with gas prices this year," said Lynelle Haugabrook, MARC's WAY TO GO program coordinator. "We’re just trying to help people save money and improve the environmental quality.”

It's not just Haugabrook's job. It's her way of life. She carpools with coworkers from her home in Kansas City's Northeast neighborhood to downtown for work.

John Batten/KSHB Lynelle Haugabrook

“Any time someone’s like, ‘I paid this much for gas today,’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know anything about that, and I’m really happy that I don’t,'" she said.

Haugabrook, who sold her car four years ago, is challenging other Kansas Citians to try carpooling.

MARC’s WAY TO GO program offers local commuters a carpool matching service.

"It kind of cuts the gas in half," she said.

Haugabrook said carpool participants are typically matched through employers.

"You’re not meeting random strangers on the street," Haugabrook said. "A lot of people are worried about safety. We’re just trying to get to work and not break the bank on the way there.”

Federal grants fund the WAY TO GO program, which aims to reduce air pollution, Haugabrook said.

Whether it's working toward a healthier environment or lifestyle, accepting MARC's challenge means saving at the pump.

John Batten/KSHB Bonnie Witt

Bonnie Witt rode the KC Streetcar to the challenge's launch event at MARC's office downtown on Monday.

"I didn’t have to deal with parking, didn’t have to deal with driving, didn’t have to use any gas," Witt said. "That’s kind of expensive at the moment.”

A year ago, just before the 2025 WAY TO GO challenge, the average price of gas in Missouri was $2.82, according to AAA. On Monday, the state’s average price sat at $4.16.

Across the state line, drivers stopping at a pump in Kansas, on average, spent about $4.13 a gallon on Monday. A year ago, that price was $2.84, according to AAA.

“I have a car that gets really great gas mileage, but still, it’s (the price of gas) gone up," Witt said. "I think every time I look it’s going higher and higher.”

Participant Mark Green began riding his bike from Kansas City's Hospital Hill area to Overland Park for work. He said that made him realize he didn't need a car.

“I actually got rid of my car in December of 2023 and since then have just taken the bus and bike," Green said.

Green estimates he's saved thousands of dollars on gas since he sold his car. He said he's also living a healthier lifestyle.

“There are different options and avenues you can do besides having to pay for gas every day," Haugabrook said.

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