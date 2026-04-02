FIFA World Cup 2026 spurs human trafficking awareness trainings in Missouri, Kansas

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In both Missouri and Kansas, efforts to prepare for possible human trafficking during World Cup events are ramping up.

World Cup spurs human trafficking awareness trainings in Missouri, Kansas

Several studies affiliated with universities across the country say there's little to no evidence that directly links large sporting events to an increase in human trafficking, including sex trafficking.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway sent the following statement to KSHB 41 News:

“Human and sex trafficking can only be addressed through strong partnerships and collaborative actions. Our Office is proud to have sponsored a free training ahead of the World Cup to equip and learn from those who are the tip of the spear in the fight against modern-day slavery.



"It is my job to safeguard Missourians. Our Office is committed to this task and will continue to partner with local law enforcement and agencies to hold predators accountable.”

The Sexual Trauma and Abuse CARE Center in Lawrence is seeing an increased interest in its services leading up to the World Cup, according to Christina Gentry, the center's director of community engagement.

The Algerian men's national team will use Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence as its base camp for the 2026 World Cup, and the city is expecting an influx of visitors while Kansas City hosts six matches this summer.

The CARE Center recently hosted a free human trafficking awareness training for hospitality businesses across Lawrence.

“Hotels and the local bars have always been a part of our outreach, but this particular time of year, we’ll be hosting our World Cup, so we wanted to make sure there will be some trafficking training," Gentry said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Christina Gentry

Heather Shull, general manager for DoubleTree by Hilton on the north side of Lawrence, said she's seen some bookings filled during the World Cup. She's hoping more will be booked in the next couple of weeks.

“We’re gearing up to know that we’re going to have a lot more business," Shull said.

Shull attended the CARE Center's human trafficking training.

“Our business is hospitality; we’re supposed to take care of people," she said.

Staff at the bar located inside the hotel have already undergone sexual violence prevention training with the CARE Center.

A Lawrence ordinance requires bar staff who regularly engage with patrons to attend such training sessions in order for the bar to obtain a liquor license. The ordinance was passed in 2020, and the CARE Center provides the bystander intervention training twice a month.

"It was very fascinating and very helpful," Shull said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Heather Shull

Shull says Hilton requires its employees to attend human trafficking training.

“It doesn’t say you have to solve human trafficking, but it’s like, 'Hey, here are the signs you might see, and you know, go to a manager or law enforcement if you’re concerned,'" she said. "But then now for the World Cup, there’s been a lot more city-wide trainings."

She said while most human trafficking actions can happen behind closed doors at hotels, there are certain things staff can pick up on at check-in or through requests visitors have for their rooms.

The spokesperson for the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department says all of its officers will attend a human trafficking-related training in May. The department is partnering with the Justice Project in Kansas City for the training.

For Gentry, she said it's important community members understand the CARE center's supportive services — like its 24/7 support line — are available year-round.

This month, the CARE Center is focused on Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center in Lawrence tied teal ribbons around trees in South Park for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The CARE Center tied teal ribbons around trees lined along Massachusetts Street in South Park to launch the awareness month and has events planned throughout April to bring attention to the cause.

The teal ribbons in South Park include a QR code that contains information about Sexual Assault Awareness Month when scanned.

“Teal just represents an opportunity to unite the community on this issue," Gentry said.

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