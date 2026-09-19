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Haskell Indian Nations University is celebrating 100 years of its historic arch and stadium with a bison harvest and a powwow.

Haskell celebrates 100 years of historic arch, stadium, with bison harvest, powwow

Two Quapaw women funded the Haskell Arch, which honors the 415 Haskell students and alumni who served in World War I.

The arch welcomes visitors to Haskell Stadium, which was funded by Native people across Indian Country and Haskell students. Students also helped build the stadium, according to the university.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Grace Eagle

“I would say it’s really about reminding us about our strength and resilience and why we’re still here, and that education is the way to be successful in this world," said student Grace Eagle, Oglala Lakota and Muscogee Creek.

The university opened up the bison harvest to the public on Friday.

Mary Munson, Quapaw, traveled from Wamego, Kansas, to Lawrence to witness her first harvest. She said she was adopted at age six and has spent part of her adult life learning about her Native American heritage.

“I kinda was like, maybe wait a second, maybe I should learn," she said. "So, I’m still doing a lot of learning process about Native Americans and the history of it all.”

Haskell Indian Nations University is where Native students come from all over the country to learn — not just for a degree, but to learn from others across Indian Country.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Cole Holcomb

“Honestly, my role, above anything else, is to learn from the people who have brought us this bison and brought us a chance to learn," said sophomore Cole Holcomb, Cherokee Nation.

Holcomb participated in the bison harvest on Friday.

“A big thing with native culture is you honor each other and you honor what you’re doing with food," he said.

The Haskell community is inviting the greater Lawrence to community to grab a plate and learn with them on Saturday.

The celebration continues with a community bison feed at 12 p.m. and a powwow at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

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