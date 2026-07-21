KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Iceberg lettuce was at the center of the Food and Drug Administration's investigation into a Cyclospora outbreak across 34 states, but the source is unknown after the FDA said its test that initially linked the foodborne illness to Taylor Farms' iceberg lettuce produced a false positive.

As of July 18, over 1,644 cases and 94 hospitalizations have been reported across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lawrence farmers say customers are interested in locally grown lettuce amid Cyclospora outbreak

Last week, Missouri health officials said over 80 positive cases were reported within a seven-day period. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 30 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis cases were reported between June 24 and July 15.

“People have been asking for lettuce daily," said Kory Jacobs, who manages the farm at Pendleton's Country Market.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Kory Jacobs

John Pendleton welcomes the occasionally delayed passenger trains that pass his Lawrence farm with a wave. He also welcomes questions from customers.

"The biggest question I got was, 'Is there any lettuce here at the market today?' I was able to explain that lettuce is a spring and fall crop," he said of his customers at the Lawrence Farmers Market on Saturday.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB John Pendleton

He explained the Lawrence Farmers Market is a producer-only market. Vendors must live within a 50-mile radius of the market, and they must grow, raise and/or make the products available at their booth.

Pendleton said some local farmers have hydroponic farms to cultivate lettuce during Kansas' off-season. Pendleton and his crew will begin growing lettuce in the late summer to harvest in the fall.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB John Pendleton

The FDA's investigation into the source of the Cyclospora outbreak is ongoing.

People typically become sick with cyclosporiasis after eating contaminated food or water.

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, abdominal cramps and bloating, nausea (vomiting is less common), and low-grade fever. Symptoms can be improved with antibiotic treatment.

“We’re following the news, and we’re seeing when they’ve identified there’s a distribution issue. We’re trying to be very cognizant of that," said Kateri Grillot, a Pendleton's customer.

As the investigation continues, some consumers are changing their eating habits.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Randy Schaffer

“I got a cucumber patch in my garden, and I loved buying bagged salad and adding my cucumbers to it, but I’m avoiding that," said Randy Schaffer, a shopper at Pendleton's.

The FDA continues to recommend consumers avoid Taylor Farms' recalled iceberg lettuce, and suggests patrons ask restaurants where they source their iceberg lettuce.

While Pendleton's isn't producing lettuce, it's encouraging questions, too.

“I think as a local farm our job is to educate the public about what kind of food they are eating and that it is indeed from right here and we haven’t shipped it in from another state," Jacobs said.

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