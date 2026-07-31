KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

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LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Tuesday, the O'Connell Children's Shelter celebrated the opening of Elsie's Place in Lawrence, where three beds will serve local children facing mental and behavioral health crises.

Children who may have issues with law enforcement, at home or at school can receive mental health services while staying at Elsie's Place for up to 30 days. The goal of the program is to help local children facing these issues find their next step once they complete the program.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB On Tuesday, the O'Connell Children's Shelter celebrated the opening of Elsie's Place in Lawrence, where three beds will serve local children facing mental and behavioral health crises.

In the 1970s, Elsie O'Connell donated her land — a youth ranch at the time — to the cause.

“She wanted to turn the farm over to kids that are in trouble or in need of help," James O'Connell, one of Elsie's four children, said.

In 1978, the first house on the ranch was opened with the intention of giving young men "security and stability by providing a structured and loving home life in a clean, healthy rural setting," according to the O'Connell Children's Shelter website.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Maren Ludwig

“I think she’d be very excited that we’re still around 50 years later and that we’re innovating, evolving to the needs of the system," said Maren Ludwig, the director of development and communications with the shelter.

Five years ago, the youth ranch and children's shelter merged, Ludwig said. The next chapter of the shelter begins with Elsie's Place.

“The little rain we had a little ago, I think she was sending a message, but yeah, she’d be real happy," James O'Connell said after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Lawrence home of James O'Connell now helping children in crisis

James O'Connell grew up in two houses located on the property. When he was 10 years old, he moved into the house that is now Elsie's Place.

"They made too many changes, I almost got confused," he said.

The house is equipped with a family therapy room, offices for staff and the typical spaces that make up a home.

While James O'Connell was growing up, he and his family occupied the first floor while Elsie rented the top floor to men who were making their start in life, Ludwig said.

"This property means a lot," James O'Connell said.

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