Lawrence Theatre brings ‘Guys and Dolls Sr.’ to life with cast 55 and older

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Many parents and grandparents are used to being in the audience to cheer their loved ones on, but that won't be the case for a group of people 55 years and older this July in Lawrence.

Theatre Lawrence began rehearsing "Guys and Dolls Sr." — a version of the Broadway show for those who are above the age of 55 — on Tuesday.

“We’re the first theater in the whole region to do a Broadway Senior — not Kansas City, not Topeka, not Ottawa," said Bruce Douglas, Vintage Players director at Theatre Lawrence.

The cast was so large, theater staff had to grab more tables and chairs to accommodate everyone for the first rehearsal Tuesday.

“It’s being able to do what I love at a point in my life when I didn’t think I was going to be able to do this," said Jeff Lady, who will be playing the lead role of "Sky Masterson."

For Lady, he was met with a surprise at his audition.

“I turned around and it was Terry, and we just screamed and hugged each other," Lady said. "It made it a very comfortable audition.”

In the role of "Masterson," Lady will be playing opposite of "Sarah Brown," who will be played by Terry Thoelke.

"We were shocked when we saw each other at auditions because we haven’t seen each other in several years," Thoelke said. "We first met 42 years ago when we were working in a show at Worlds of Fun.”

For several people in the rehearsal room, Tuesday was about getting together with friends. For others, it was about making new ones.

"A big part of the point of this is to let other people know you can do this too, you don’t ever have to stop being a kid, you don’t ever have to stop having a fun, and in a way, you don’t have to grow up," Lady said.

The performances will be held July 17, 18 and 19 at Theatre Lawrence, located at 4660 Bauer Farm Drive.

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