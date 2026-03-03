Lawrence trainer surrenders license after accessing hundreds of sensitive images of patients

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

A former athletic trainer in Lawrence agreed last month to surrender his license following an investigation that revealed he accessed the personal health information and photos of patients.

The trainer, Jeremy Goates, reached a consent order on Feb. 24 with the Board of Healing Arts of the State of Kansas to surrender his athletic training license.

An investigation launched in 2023 identified Goates as a clinician who accessed the personal health information and medical images of female patients in various states of undress.

The investigation led to a federal class-action lawsuit filed in April 2025 on behalf of several patients who allege their medical information was improperly accessed by Goates.

Court documents filed in the case reveal that in 2023, Goates worked as a trainer at Kansas Team Health, a collaboration between the University of Kansas Hospital Authority and Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Both organizations, as well as electronic medical records provider Epic Systems Corporation, were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The organizations filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in late 2025, court records show. The case continues to work through the federal court system.

In total, investigators believe more than 300 patients may have had their health information accessed by Goates, who had no reason to access the information.

As part of February's consent order, Goates admitted to accessing over 100 "sensitive images" of plastic surgery patients for "personal use," according to a Kansas State Board of Healing Arts document.

Between Sept. 27, 2021, and Feb. 21, 2023, Goates gained unauthorized access to over 100 "sensitive images" of patients who had undergone breast augmentation procedures, per the document.

Goates held a state athletic trainer license from 2005 until 2024, although his license became "inactive" in 2023, according to the board.

Court documents indicate Goates was fired in 2023.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

