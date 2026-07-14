Measles virus detected in Lawrence wastewater; no confirmed cases

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department said Monday the measles virus was detected in wastewater from the Lawrence watershed.

According to the department, there are no confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in Douglas County.

Drinking water and tap water are not sourced from the watershed's wastewater, the department said in its news release.

County health officials are encouraging residents to check their vaccination status, monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms first occur, a skin rash usually spreads from the face to the legs.

The virus can be passed when an infected person talks, sneezes or coughs.

Health officials say those who are up to date on their measles, mumps, rubella vaccine are "well protected" from the virus, and those who are not vaccinated "are especially at risk of becoming infected."

Kansas residents can check their immunization records through the Kansas Immunization Public Portal.

Residents who exhibit symptoms of measles are asked to consult their healthcare provider over the phone or virtually before seeking in-person care.

The virus was detected through WastewaterSCAN technology, the health department said. The testing can not identify who may be infected, how many people are infected or whether the virus is being spread from person to person.

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