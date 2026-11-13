BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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The founder of Blue Springs nonprofit Exculta Wellness & Health says she's committed to operating a sustainable mental health resource for veterans, first responders and their families.

Watch: New Blue Springs mental health clinic aims to serve veterans, first responders and families

New Blue Springs mental health clinic aims to serve veterans, first responders and families

Maeghan McKinney celebrated the opening of the mental health clinic on Friday alongside the Blue Springs, veteran and first responder communities. She said it took three years of planning.

"With Exculta, our board was committed to being a sustainable organization, so that meant we could operate for two years with no money coming in the door," McKinney said.

Patients will pay to meet with a therapist on a sliding scale, which is based on annual household incomes and number of dependents. A person who makes as much as $50,000 and has a child could pay as low as $10 a session.

“When you’re seeing the things you see, if you don’t have family support, it’s a tough, tough job," said Blue Springs police chief Bob Munez. "But, if you have family support, that’s great, it makes it easier, but then who supports the family? That’s what folks like these do.”

McKinney's husband is a veteran and former police officer.

"My husband’s service and sacrifice bleeds at home," McKinney said. "We have worked together through therapy, I have gotten therapy to make sure I can help him and understand the things he is going through.”

Of the veterans that used VA healthcare in 2024, 14% of men and 24% of women were diagnosed with PTSD.

“Twelve new patients and 41 patient visits in 45 days, so it’s been so clear that the need is there," McKinney said of Exculta.

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