KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Lawrence resident Gina Valentine said she was in and out of housing over the past 10 years before she was approved to move into the New Hampshire Lofts — an affordable housing development for those who are 55 and older.

The City of Lawrence, Douglas County, Kansas, and the federal government provided funding and incentives to help make the project feasible for both the developer Flint Hills Holdings Group and tenants.

“I pay $190 in rent," Valentine said. "How can you beat that?”

New Lawrence development offers affordable housing for people 55 and up; resident talks impact

The Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority has 23 active housing vouchers being utilized at the new apartments, located at 1010 New Hampshire St.

Valentine said a county voucher helps pay the remainder of her rent.

Rent prices are on a sliding scale, based on the size of the unit and the tenant's income.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB New Hampshire Lofts located at 1010 New Hampshire Street in Lawrence, Kansas.

On the lowest end, a household that earns 30% of the median regional income would pay $477 for a studio apartment. On the highest end of the scale, a household that earns 70% of the median regional income would pay $1,499 for a two-bedroom apartment, according to the city.

Flint Hills Holdings Group received $8.5 million in federal funds and another $8.5 million in state affordable housing tax credits.

Lawrence provided $450,000 through its ARPA Fund and $400,000 through its Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The city also approved a neighborhood revitalization areas tax exemption at 95% for 15 years and an industrial revenue bonds sales tax exemption.

Lea Roslyn, the city's housing administrator, said while the building was under construction for a year, she never stopped receiving calls from people hoping to move in. The 48 units became occupied almost immediately when the project completed this year, the city said.

The developer committed to keeping the units affordable for 30 years.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB

“It’s hard for me to even say that I’m housed, because I feel so bad," Valentine said. "Like, why did I get housing and this person didn’t? It’s because there isn’t enough.”

Valentine said rising housing costs in Colorado helped her decide to move in with a friend, who was already living in Lawrence 10 years ago. Two weeks in, Valentine said her friend kicked her out and she ended up at the Lawrence Community Shelter.

“It's hard to get grounding under you when you come with nothing," she said.

Valentine said she was working full time as a phlebotomist when she noticed lingering injuries from a rollover car crash, leaving her unable to feel a patient's veins.

“I am completely fused from my second vertebrae all the way down to my eighth vertebrae in my neck, and around my pelvis I have what they call a cage, so it’s just a metal bar to keep me stabilized," she said. "I have a new shoulder. I had cancer two years ago, so I’ve just been in and out.”

She said her injuries caused her to quit her job, and she said being in and out of the hospital played a part in her housing instability over the years.

“Let me tell you, there is a stigma over people that are low income, elderly, homeless — that we are all bums, drug addicts, alcoholics," Valentine said. "I’m here to tell you that that is just not true.”

For Valentine, she is still settling into her new home after two months. Valentine said her favorite part of her new apartment is the kitchen — she added that she is 100% Italian.

“It is such a relief to know that you can go to the grocery store, bring home your food and put it in your refrigerator, and you can cook in your own kitchen," she said.

Valentine said she will meet with a housing manager once a week for two years to make sure she is meeting her lease agreement. While she is housed, she said she wants to continue advocating for those who need affordable housing.

"I’m still here, and I’m still walking, still talking and still advocating for people who need a place like this," she said. "We need more housing.”

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