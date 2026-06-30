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The World Cup in Kansas City has been historic, and it's allowed a local photographer to capture the memorable moments in Kansas City with fans celebrating their teams and counties.

‘Part of our history forever’: Kansas City photographer reflects on World Cup moments

Mike Zingg was living in Chicago when it was announced his hometown of Kansas City would host six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. He decided two years ago he would put his freelance photography gigs on hold for the tournament.

Courtesy: Mike Zingg

While getting FIFA media credentials didn't pan out, Zingg found other opportunities to capture World Cup excitement around town — from Argentina's banderazo to the Netherland's Oranje Fanwalk.

But Zingg said Algeria's Friday rally in Lawrence stood out.

“The Algerians in particiular were so welcoming toward us," Zingg said. "We were getting pushed into the middle circle as opposed to some of the other groups, you get pushed right out of it.”

Algerian fans and the Lawrence community united on Friday ahead of the national team's match against Austria on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium. The rally in Lawrence moved from the Lied Center to the DoubleTree by Hilton where the Algerian team established their base camp.

Courtesy: Mike Zingg

Fans sported Algerian scarves and held Algerian flags. When the the crowd began shooting off fireworks and lighting flares, Zingg said he experienced shooting with a different source of light.

Courtesy: Mike Zingg

"There was a few times where some flares came down and hit my scalp," Zingg said. “A lot of photographers say anything for the shot, and I think this was the true embodiment of anything for the shot."

Zingg said he was honored to capture the emotions the sport of soccer brings out in people.

“Just kinda had to put the camera down and take in the moment, because it’s something that’s going to be part of our history forever here in KC, and the opportunity to both be there and shoot it and freeze that moment in time was an honor," he said.

Those moments have reached Algerians around the world through social media, Zingg said.

Courtesy: Mike Zingg

“Most interaction I’ve ever had a post of anything I’ve posted," he said. "They want to support you, they’re just great people at heart. I’m very sad for them to leave, but I think I have about 50 invites to go visit Algeria now.”

Zingg said he thinks the unique connection that has formed between Lawrence and Algeria exceeded expectations.

"Before the World Cup happened, when Algeria announced they were going to be in Lawrence, everyone was like, ‘They got pushed off to the side, they’re getting not the best facilities, not the best location,' but I think every Algerian would disagree with that statement," Zingg said. "It’s been a home away from home. It’s little Algeria.”

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