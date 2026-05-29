KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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University of Kansas baseball fans left Hogland Park as happy Jayhawks on Friday afternoon after the team secured its first win in the NCAA Regional against Northeastern University, 6-3.

It was a historic game at Hogland Park as Lawrence hosted its first ever NCAA Regional game.

It is the second time in school history Kansas has appeared back-to-back in the postseason, and fans showed up. KU increased seating at Hogland Park by 60% by adding a lawn chair section known as "The Backyard."

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Students waiting in line for tickets on May 29, 2026.

Students waited in line Friday morning for tickets, but townies turned students have waited even longer.

“We’re all Lawrence kids, and we’ve been here throughout all the terrible, awful years," said KU junior and Lawrence native Brayden Rowland.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Brayden Rowland

In 2025, the Jayhawks made their first NCAA Regional appearance in 11 years, and lost to Creighton in their first match.

For KU alum and season ticket holder, Dusty Snethen, he recognizes a special team when he sees one.

'This is a special team': Kansas baseball fans catch historic NCAA Regional win at home

“In sports you go through these ups and downs, ups and downs, and the whole time from the start of the season to the end, we were like, ‘This is a special team,'" Snethen said.

The hard work extends beyond the players and coaches, as parents like Jaime Nelson showed up to cheer on their kids.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Jaime Nelson

“All the weekends and all the travel that we’ve done from five years old up until last summer, it finally feels like it’s paying off — watching him live his dream out," said Nelson, whose son Madden Seidl pitches for the Jayhawks.

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