University of Kansas officials investigate reports of federal immigration activity Friday on Lawrence campus

A University of Kansas spokesperson said the school is working to gather additional information following reports Friday of federal immigration officers on the Lawrence campus.

The school said it had received reports that the immigration agents were seen in Lawrence campus parking lots Friday.

The spokesperson said KU Public Safety was alerted and is working to learn more information.

“At this time, we do not have confirmed details about the nature of the activity or whether it involved any KU students or employees,” the spokesperson said. “We understand these reports are unsettling, and our priority is the well-being of our campus community.”

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart told KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva that he was not aware of any confirmed ICE activity in Lawrence, and that he had not been contacted by ICE regarding activity in Lawrence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

