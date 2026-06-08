World Cup spirit fills Lawrence as fans greet Algeria’s national team

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Fans waited late Sunday night for Algeria's men's national team to arrive in Lawrence, where the team will stay and train for their matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Marlo Angell estimated she was among a couple of hundred people at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lawrence when the team rolled into town.

“I think what was very beautiful to me last night was to learn about how much of that celebration was about the fans and not the team," she said.

John Batten/KSHB Marlo Angell

Angell works at the Lawrence Arts Center, where the "GOAL!" exhibition is on display. Seventy artists from across the country designed soccer jerseys to help welcome international visitors to Lawrence.

John Batten/KSHB 'All In' by Kevin O'Malley

“This is ‘All In’ by Kevin O’Malley," Angell said. "I love the hands coming together, and that reminded me of what we experienced last night, all the shades and colors and everybody together in unity."

Fans draped Algerian flags over their shoulders and wore shirts bearing the country's name, chanting and cheering as they anticipated the team's arrival.

“Music was playing, families circulating, meeting one another," Angell said.

Angell is the director of the Free State Festival, which will run from June 22-28. The festival will screen multiple movies celebrating Algerian culture, including "The Battle of Algiers."

Angell said just like sports, art brings people together.

“We’re so pumped about having the intersection of art and history and culture and soccer all in the next six weeks here in Lawrence," Angell said.

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