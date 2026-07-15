Autism clinic opens in Olathe, adding services ahead of special education funding gaps in Kansas

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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One of the biggest barriers for Kansas families with children with autism is getting an early diagnosis. With many special education programs in public schools underfunded next year in the state, the need is becoming even more critical.

Autism clinic opens in Olathe, adding services ahead of SPED funding gaps

More autism clinics are opening up in the Kansas City area, adding needed supply to a growing demand.

Caravel Autism Health opened its third location in Olathe, after seeing success with opening clinics in Shawnee and Liberty.

Isabella Ledonne

"There is a lot of availability of services, but there isn't enough," clinic director Enedelia Sanner said. "There are just better outcomes in general the earlier we can start therapy."

But some families have had to wait up to a year to get a proper diagnosis.

"You may not be able to get the proper therapies that your child will need," Aaron Kirby said.

Kirby has two kids with autism and works to connect other Kansas families with resources as the board president of the Autism Society of the Heartland.

Isabella Ledonne

"The lack of resources [in Kansas] is definitely improving over the last couple of years," Kirby said. "As a resource provider for families, I want to be able to tell them yes, there are places you can go to without a wait list, and now that we are getting closer to making that a reality for kids, the next step, really, and the goal is being able to make that for young adults.”

Caravel's Liberty location has been open for only a few months and has reached capacity with the number of families receiving services. The clinic plans to open a fourth location in South Kansas City at the end of the summer.

Kirby explained that adding more clinics in the KC area adds awareness of autism diagnoses and helps reduce the stigma for families.

"Kansas City has really stepped up in the last year in terms of just building on the autism acceptance," Kirby said.

Clinics like Caravel's are crucial in the upcoming year as public school districts face significant funding gaps for special education programs.

"It's vital if schools don't have the proper funding and cannot provide the proper para support for their kids," Kirby said. "Kids are really going to need to be able to get speech and OT services outside of school."

Caravel Autism Health in Olathe will start seeing patients on Monday.

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