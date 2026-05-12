KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She learned about these developments at KSHB 41 New's'Let's Talk event in Bonner Springs. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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With the new Kansas City Chiefs stadium coming to Wyandotte County, Kansas, in the next five years, the Mattel Theme Park is changing some of its plans.

Previously, Mattel Park announced amenities including Hot Wheels roller coasters, a larger-than-life Barbie Beach House with an interactive retail experience, Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor attractions for younger visitors and more. It's expected to be completed by 2030.

Bonner Springs residents, businesses excited for revitalization of downtown

Bonner Springs' economic development manager confirmed that Mattel is no longer planning to have an RV park as a part of the district. Instead, the developer is planning to lean into the commercial side, like retail or lodging.

Al Miller

"Once he found out that the Chief's stadium was going to be his next-door neighbor on the north, he pulled back some of his plans," Megan Gilliland said. "It will still be part of Destination KCK and the overall STAR bond project."

At KSHB 41 News' Let's Talk Event in Bonner Springs, reporter Isabella Ledonne learned about other changes coming to downtown Bonner Springs.

Bonner Springs is bringing new life into its downtown with new apartments, shops and restaurants. It's all part of a multi-million dollar plan to boost foot traffic in what used to be a vacant area.

Ninety-two brand new apartments on the corner of Oak Street leading into the downtown district are expected to be completed by July.

"I'm still very much in awe of the work that we've done," Gilliland said. "The fact that we were able to get a blighted corner of our downtown revitalized into apartments where people are going to live."

Plans also include revamping Centennial Park with a splash pad, farmer's market, a community gathering space and public restrooms. Shiner Holdings Company is leading the development efforts as part of a public-private partnership with investment and tax dollars.

Shiner Holdings

"[The area] has just been left as a big hole. It's been a scar in the downtown, the historic downtown of Bonner," founder and president Cary Shiner said. "It's really important for us to be able to have a place of gathering, especially with those apartments coming in here shortly."

Shiner is also leading the way on developing existing properties along Oak Street into at least five new restaurants and shops.

Al Miller

"We saw a lot of opportunity down here in Bonner Springs, it's kind of a hidden gem," Shiner said. "This is really important for Bonner to be able to take advantage of those investments and be able to have an opportunity to showcase their history and their charm."

Aaron Natalie co-owns one of the shops along Oak Street, Fancy Fanny, with his wife. They moved their embroidery business from their home, to a small storefront downtown to a larger building with more room to work.

Al Miller

"We've kind of seen a couple of cycles now of new shops come in and out so it's great to see [downtown Bonner] on the upswing again, hopefully for the long term this time," Natalie said. "It's definitely been good for us on the business side."

The $2 million project to revitalize Centennial Park by the end of August comes as Mattel and the Chiefs are starting their developments across town.

"It's something that we hope to use as a springboard to bring people down here," Gilliland said.

Gilliland explained the tax dollars going toward development will help improve the sewer and water system.

"As we're utilizing those property tax dollars that are coming in through development, we're able to better our systems because of it," Gilliland said.

The developments aren't just raising the bar on infrastructure. It's bringing pride back in Bonner Springs to lifelong residents like Gilliland.

"I'm very excited for my hometown," Gilliland said.

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