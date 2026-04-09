City of Independence bans synthetic 7-OH, regulates kratom sold in businesses

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. This is a continuation of the ongoing series, Strong High Weak Laws, that's explored the impacts of synthetic 7-OH in the Kansas City metro. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The City of Independence voted to ban synthetic 7-OH and regulate its parent product, kratom, at its Wednesday night city council meeting.

Independence is the latest community to take action against what experts have referred to as 'gas station heroin', a product with reported opioid-like effects sold over the counter at stores across the metro.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council banned 7-OH and regulated kratom two months ago. The Blue Springs City Council also banned 7-OH.

Their is proposed legislation regulating those products in both Kansas and Missouri. State bills seek to block sales of the 7-OH and further regulate kratom.

The Independence ordinance follows KSHB 41 News I-Team's series, Strong High Weak Laws, that explores the impact of 7-OH in the metro. Medical experts have expressed concern over its ease of accessibility, lack of regulation and effects reported to be stronger than morphine.

Businesses in Independence have 60 days to comply with the new ordinance. Synthetic 7-OH and products containing seven hydroxymitragynine higher than what is found in unadulterated kratom are now prohibited.

Stores in Independence will be required to keep regular kratom on shelves behind the counter, and restrict sales to customers aged 21 and older. Businesses will also be required to obtain a separate business license and pay a $500 licensing fee.

Councilmember Bridget McCandless explained the health advisory committee would be monitoring state legislation and outcomes with regular kratom products.

"For kratom itself, questions are being raised about its safety," Councilmember McCandless said. "We will keep an eye on the data and if we need to make [adjustments] on the amendments."

Independence's ordinance passed unanimously.

Proposed legislation in the Missouri Senate seeks to ban 7-OH statewide, while a bill banning the synthetic product is waiting on the Kansas governor's signature.

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