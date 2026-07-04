Colombia fans in Kansas City celebrated victory Friday over Ghana in the Round of 32 World Cup match

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Colombians, Ghanians and Argentinians in Kansas City brought the energy and excitement for Friday's Round of 32 matches in the World Cup.

Colombia fans in Kansas City celebrate victory win over Ghana in World Cup match

Colombia and Ghana played Friday at Kansas City Stadium, with Colombia winning over the Black Stars 1-0.

At Paisa MX Columbian Restaurant in North Kansas City, dozens celebrated their country's win with dancing, food, and more dancing.

Colombia could now have a match with Argentina in the quarterfinals in Kansas City if both teams win their next matches

With Friday's win over Cape Verde, Argentina is one step closer to coming back to Kansas City.

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"It's a big deal for me because my dad is Argentinian," Jeremias Carmona, a soccer fan said. "Having Argentina in our backyard is literally the best thing."

But Cape Verde didn't go home without a fight, pushing Argentina to extra time at the end of the match.

"If you're not at the game, you feel like you're at the game [at watch parties] because the amount of people there are here," Carmona said.

Even though the matches are higher stakes and more intense, it's still a special moment shared between families.

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"It's so cool to share [the game] with [my dad] who encouraged me and pushed me in soccer," fan Kaelynn Seestadt said. "It's been a really amazing experience."

Valeria Lobo traveled to Kansas City with her mom, Bade, hoping to see her family's country win.

"It's our first Colombia match and we're so excited," Valeria Lobo said.

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"Really big World Cup energy [in Kansas City]," Lobo said. "I love it so much."

Some fans traveled from right down the road, buying their match tickets five minutes before an interview with KSHB 41 News.

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"We're going to do it and have the most memorable night of our life," fan Ben Johnson said.

Kansas City turned yellow Friday night for both Ghana and Colombia, with the community giving that warm Midwest welcome.

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"It feels like home," Colombia fan Martha Bermudez said. "You get goosebumps to see your Colombia colors and hear your language."

At Paisa MX, it was a home away from home for dozens of Colombians in Kansas City.

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"We've been looking everywhere for a Colombia restaurant," fan Christina Rose said. "The food made us feel like we were back home and this place has it all."

Colombia will now face Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, July 7.

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