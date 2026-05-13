Data center proposal put on temporary hold in rural Johnson County community following public pushback

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's reported extensively on data centers as a part of the ongoing series, Data, Dollars & Demand. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Edgerton, Kansas put a data center application on hold until the developing company gives the city more information about the data center's expected impact in the community.

Dubai based company, DAMAC, submitted a two part application to the Edgerton Planning Commission for a proposed data center. The company asked the city to combine its current three plats of land into one plat and asked the city to approve a final site plan for a data center on its owned 53 acres.

The Planning Commission approved DAMAC's request to combine its plats of land, but tabled its final site application for a data center.

The decision came after nearly two hours of public comment, with many in opposition to the data center. Following the public hearing, commissioners asked representatives from DAMAC what the anticipated noise levels would be and if the company had plans to expand its data center beyond its existing building.

DAMAC did not answer the commissioners questions.

Many in the crowd on Tuesday night called on the Planning Commission to deny DAMAC's application. More than 100 people packed the commission hearing, with many standing in the hallway to make their voice heard.

"I think we are all uncomfortable by a lot of things in [this application]," commissioner Ray Soemer said during the meeting discussion. "We don't have a statute to deny or even table this request."

Across rural Johnson County, neighbors are coming together over data centers. Last week, Gardner, Kansas denied Beale Infrastructure's application for tax incentives to develop a data center following public pushback.

Beale Infrastructure ultimately withdrew their application from Gardner.

The company proposing a data center in Edgerton is not related to the data center company in Gardner.

Jake Weller

"I realize [there needs] to be a data center, but it doesn't need to be in Olathe, Edgerton or Gardner," Gardner resident Mary Freund said.

As many have told KSHB 41 News before, neighbors in Edgerton are concerned about the impacts to the environment and resources.

Dagny and Bryan Workman moved from Gardner to Edgerton three weeks ago right in the midst of the data center debate.

Jake Weller

"It's a bummer because we moved out here because it's the quiet countryside," Bryan Workman said. "I'm concerned, skeptical."

The Workmans wanted answers from the company, DAMAC, at an open house session before Tuesday night's public hearing. But they left with more questions than answers.

"It's a little discouraging, I feel like a lot of the language being used here [Tuesday night] was just to appease us," Workman said. "There was a lot of talk of 'We'll get to that later', but [Tuesday] is the night where they're seeking approval to build. 'Later' doesn't really work for the people who live in Edgerton."

DAMAC's proposal is different than others in the Kansas City metro. The company already owns the existing warehouse building, the 53 acres of land it sits on and the site is currently zoned for a data center.

Edgerton's city administrator explained the proposal is not for a hyper scale data center, but that definition can also be based on the amount of energy usage rather than size. DAMAC has not shared how much energy the data center is expected to use.

Jake Weller

"It's not hyper scale, it's in an existing building and it's already an industrial use," Beth Linn said. "The reason [DAMAC] is combining the lots is they need the space to put the electrical equipment that brings the energy to the building to service the data center.”

DAMAC will start paying full property tax in 2028, as the current 10 year abatement period ends in 2027. The company would also pay a portion of the energy sales tax directly to Edgerton for capital improvements.

"I know there are some residents out there that would like to see improved roads, better storm water drainage, those kinds of things," Linn said. "This would be an opportunity to have revenue from that."

However, there are still a lot of unknowns. Some Edgerton neighbors feel the proposal came out of nowhere and want to see more transparency from the city and company.

“I think Edgerton knew it was coming and I think the process itself has been fast tracked and hasn’t given us the opportunity to make an informed decision and make sure that our voices are heard," Jason Swartz said. "My biggest issue is I don’t feel like the information that should be shared with us has been shared with us."

DAMAC's application does not share what its expected energy use would be, if the data center would be used for AI or how much it would cost.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked company representatives those questions on Tuesday, but was denied any answers.

"I want to make sure that [the data center] is going to be beneficial for the citizens," Swartz said.

DAMAC now has to come back to the Planning Commisson with more concrete details about the data center's expected impact. The revised application could come back at the planning commission's next meeting on June 9th, but a date has not been set yet.

Following the Planning Commission's decision, the Edgerton City Council will have the final say if the data center site plan will be approved.

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