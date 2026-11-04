Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids wins Kansas' 3rd Congressional District

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids won Kansas' 3rd Congressional District for a fifth time Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Davids defeated Republican challenger Eric Jenkins and Libertarian candidate Steve Hohe.

“Y’all put in the work, and it’s because of you the Kansas 3rd is sending a clear message tonight," Davids said at a watch party at the Overland Park Convention Center Tuesday night.

Her district covers the Kansas City metro's Kansas suburbs, including the southern half of Wyandotte County and Johnson, Franklin, Miami and Anderson counties.

The bulk of the 3rd Congressional District's constituents reside in Johnson County, where voters elected a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 and 2024. The county voted Republican in the 2012 and 2016 presidential races.

Davids defeated Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in the 2018 election. He served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

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