Developers drop application to develop possible data center in Spring Hill

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

Two companies said Friday they are no longer pursuing opportunities on land at 191st Street and Renner Road in Spring Hill that some residents feared would be a data center.

"We have decided to withdraw our application and are no longer pursuing the opportunity near 191st and Renner," a statement from Bullock Capital and Colossus Advisors read Friday.

A special Planning Commission meeting was set for March 25 to determine whether the property should be rezoned from R-R, Rural Residential, to M-1, General Industrial, according to reporting from KSHB 41 Miami County reporter Ryan Gamboa.

In a statement Friday, Spring Hill Mayor Chad Young confirmed the parties were no longer working to rezone the 316-acres.

"When working with developers on any project, the city's priority is always the best interest of our residents and community," Young said. "In this case, the project and location ultimately did not align with those expectations."

With the rezoning request dropped, the special meeting that had been set for March 25 is off the calendar.

While the future plans of the property weren't specifically mentioned by city officials, Colossus, one of the two companies behind the now-abandoned rezoning request, focuses on data center development.

"We evaluate both new and existing sites to determine viability for data center development," Colossus says on its website . "Our process integrates power availability, zoning, incentives, fiber, and risk proximity to deliver data-driven recommendations. This includes feasibility scoring and guidance on whether to advance with utility applications."

News of the proposed rezoning and data center development drew the ire of residents in the area.

About 40 people turned out to a neighborhood meeting on Feb. 23 to share their concerns about the project, including concerns over noise pollution, truck traffic and potential impacts on property values and utility costs.

The M-1 zoning could have meant a company could build warehousing, freight terminals, manufacturing, vehicle repair, gas and fuel storage, and information technology facilities.

Gamboa spoke with Spring Hill resident Kurt Vandepol about the impact the project would have on his neighborhood.

"My biggest concern is that they want to go with an industrial zoning and that can open the door for many things," Vandepol said.

Vandepol told Gamboa the area's rural character is the big reason why he and his family have stayed.

"We don't have streetlights out here. So at night, we go out and see the stars. At night, we go out and hear the coyotes barking," Vandepol said.

