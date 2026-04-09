KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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With the FIFA World Cup 26 coming to the area in just two months, hotels in Olathe are preparing for a boost from visitors after the city raised its hotel guest tax.

How summer hotel bookings will help Olathe with World Cup tourism efforts

Olathe raised its transient guest tax to match other Johnson County cities ahead of the World Cup boom. When booking a stay at the Embassy Suites in Olathe, nine percent of the total cost goes toward Olathe tourism and economic development.

The tax increase could bring in an additional $600,000 this year, according to a city spokesperson. The money will go to Olathe's welcome events for the World Cup, which will be called "Goal-Athe."

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"In 2026, we're utilizing all those resources and all those funds to promote Olathe to all the World Cup visitors," Kelly Peetoom, vice president, Olathe Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. "We're making them bigger, a little better, maybe some better artists that will be at those events."

The original prediction that more than 600,000 people would be coming to the area for the World Cup prompted the Embassy Suites in Olathe to think outside the box.

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"We’re transforming our whole restaurant into a soccer-themed, pop-up bar with a totally new menu, different craft beers," Kris Milligan, Embassy Suites vice president of operations, said.

Milligan says rooms are booking out for the summer, but they do not expect the metro to hit 600,000 visitors. World Cup bookings are on track with typical summer travel in Olathe, which is about 70 to 80% hotle room occupancy.

Prices have also come down since booking demand slowed down.

"Everybody's watching everybody else to see what they're going to do," Milligan said.

The hotel is ready for a melting pot of cultures to visit Olathe and see that Kansas is more than tumbleweeds.

"We've done all that we can do to be ready for this," Milligan said. "Now it's just, let's see it. Let's bring it."

Peetoom said visitors will be looking for Dorothy and some ruby-red slippers, but he thinks what they will find is "great food, great people, great hospitality."

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