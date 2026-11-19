OVERLAND PARK, Ks. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She first began investigating this story in July 2025, after Caitlin Locklear reached out to her, and followed through when a resolution came about. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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An Overland Park, Kansas, woman was out thousands of dollars for a home repair project that never got done.

Caitlin Locklear accepted that the money was gone, but contacted KSHB 41 News to warn others of a metro contractor with questionable business practices.

Our story first aired in July 2025, but a resolution came through in November 2026.

By the looks of Locklear's repaired brick wall on her garage, you'd never guess the damage it caused her and her family.

John Batten

"I just didn't want that to happen to anyone else," Locklear said. "I was very concerned about this. I feel like this wasn't his first time based on how he acted with me."

Locklear hired Malakai Skinner with Skinner's Masonry to fix fallen brick on her garage wall in November 2024.

She Venmoed Skinner half of the estimate, $2,750, but then never saw Skinner or her money again.

"He just kind of gave me the runaround for about two weeks, saying he was going to come, but then it was raining, and he just kept having excuses for why he couldn't get here," Locklear said. "He was never showing up and [it was] making me very, very frustrated."

At the time, Overland Park police told Locklear it was a civil matter and made the case inactive. Locklear pursued a resolution through small claims court, but was unable to serve the papers due to multiple invalid addresses for Skinner.

Locklear almost gave up, until she heard about Skinner advertising business on the Missouri side of the metro.

Al Miller

"My friend saw a sign that had his phone number on the Missouri side and I was very upset," Locklear said. "I posted on social media and then I contacted [KSHB 41 News]."

Our investigation found that the incident with Locklear wasn't Skinner's first time walking out on a job. A woman in Wyandotte County also filed a small claims case for giving Skinner money but never seeing the finished job.

Locklear shared her story in summer 2025 as a warning to others, never expecting what would happen after.

"After the story ran, I posted [your story] on my social media," Locklear said. "You actually asked me during our last interview if I filed a [new] police report, so I thought, why not? Someone with the Overland Park Police Department got back to me and they said [they were] going to look into this some more."

Overland Park police reopened the case in September 2025. Officers arrested and charged Malakai Skinner with felony theft by deception in October 2025.

On Nov. 4, 2026, Skinner accepted a plea deal in the case. Under the agreement, Skinner pleaded guilty to a lower charge of misdemeanor deceptive commercial practices. He was also ordered to give Locklear her money back.

"I got a check for $2,750," Locklear said. "I was in disbelief. I ran to the bank immediately. The next day, when it went through, I celebrated. I was just so happy."

Overland Park police reopened and began re-investigating the case after our story aired.

John Batten

"What changed in order to pursue criminal charges?" I asked.

"Sometimes when we get an original report, it sometimes evolves," Overland Park police public information officer John Lacy said. "There were more layers regarding this particular case. At that particular point, that's when we have our investigations team take a look at it and they can conduct a follow-up."

Officer Lacy explained contractor fraud is common in Overland Park, and filing a police report early on is the best way to get your money back, even if it takes a few years.

John Batten

"It does make me feel good [to see a resolution]," Officer Lacy said. "Something like this, we don't hear about it too often."

For Locklear, better late than never has never been so true.

Al Miller

"I definitely think that the story and the follow-through helped a lot," Locklear said. "I can't thank you guys enough for helping me get my money back."

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