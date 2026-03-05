"I feel seen," Olathe community excited for fully accessible care complex with theme park and sports arena

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. This story idea was shared at KSHB 41's Let's Talk: Olathe event. Share your story idea with Isabella .

Olathe is getting some major developments this year, including the initial construction of an ultra accessible theme park.

Olathe community excited for fully accessible care complex

Michael's WonderWorld is designed to be a fully inclusive amusement park designed specifically to accommodate community members of all abilities. It would be the first park of its kind in the Midwest and only the second in the country.

"This is not for people with disabilities," president James Arkell said. "This is for everyone."

Michael's WonderWorld will include fully accessible rides, sports themed experiences, a 4D theater and a water feature. It was inspired by Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas.

Arkell helped design Michael's WonderWorld based on his family's own experiences.

Isabella Ledonne

"It was born out of my son, Michael, who is 11 now and was born with a rare genetic condition," Arkell said. "We have been thrust into a world with no preparation. [With Michael's WonderWorld,] we remove all the barriers that get in the way."

As the chief operating officer of Loretto Holdings, Arkell didn't want to just develop a theme park.

"It is kind of the cherry on top of the wonderful cake that will be this entire program," Arkell said.

Halo Ridge will have a 7,000 seat fully accessible sports arena with two ice rinks for youth hockey, a hotel with built in accommodations for families of loved ones with special needs, accessible restaurants and a medical care complex to be a one stop shop for families.

"When you come [to the Halo Care Collective], you'll see the optometrist, you see the dentist. We're going to have a pharmacy and durable medical equipment." Arkell said. "It is going to be filled with every imaginable service for people that have special needs and disabilities."

It's a $350 million price tag, partially backed by Kansas STAR bonds. Lamar Hunt, Jr., owner of the Kansas City Mavericks and Arkell's father in law, is helping bring his grandson's theme park a reality.

"You'll see things in the park that are homages back to his dad," Arkell said. "One of his favorite rides was the pirate ship out at Worlds of Fun. So we're going to have the world's first Galleon pirate ship that is fully wheelchair accessible.”

For Olathe teens like David Uria, you can't put a price on inclusivity.

Isabella Ledonne

"It's an amazing feeling," Uria said.

Diagnosed with spina bifida in Texas, Uria remembers having to travel four hours across the state for care.

"Stuff wasn't really as readily accessible," Uria said.

Uria moved to Olathe with his family in 2014. When he learned he would be living five minutes away from specialists, restaurants and a theme park, he was filled with excitement.

"I was like, yes!" Uria said. "I remember feeling like, wow, I feel seen. By doing this, you're allowing families to create memories that they otherwise can't."

The Halo Ridge development is on track to be completed in 2028. Project leaders broke ground in February.

"There's nothing like this in the world," Arkell said.

