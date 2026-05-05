KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Officials in Sugar Creek, Missouri, are looking into why the ATM drive-thru roof collapsed suddenly Monday. Three cars were under the awning when the collapse happened.

'I'm just glad I'm okay': Sugar Creek bank drive-thru roof collapses on 3 cars

Two people were reportedly trapped in their cars and needed help getting out. No injuries were reported.

Late Monday afternoon, crews were out at Central Bank off U.S. Highway 24 picking up the pieces from the roof collapse.

Brandi Warren

Brandi Warren was out running her normal Monday morning errands, making her deposit as usual. Then, within seconds, the roof came crashing down.

"Literally, the roof just collapsed," Warren said.

Being trapped in her car was the last thing Brandi expected on her way to work.

KSHB 41 News

"Once we started to hear this noise, it was like 'Oh my gosh,'" Warren said. "I looked over and [the roof] fell onto the car next to me, and then it fell onto my car. It was pretty scary, pretty shocking."

Warren explained that people ran over to get her and the other driver out of their cars.

"The next to me, he was screaming because he literally just bought his car an hour before that," Warren said.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke with Warren while she was getting checked out at the hospital. Thankfully, she doesn't have any serious injuries. But she does have serious concerns about how a roof could just collapse.

"I'm just glad I'm okay," Warren said. "Did they know it was messed up? Should it not have even been opened?"

Sugar Creek's City Administrator told Ledonne that Central Bank does not have any code violations or permits issued for structural work. The city ordered the bank to hire a structural engineer and submit plans to fix the drive-thru.

"I don't know if it was an existing problem or something that was just a freak accident," Warren said.

Sugar Creek hasn't released why the roof collapsed. KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne reached out to Central Bank for more answers, but did not receive a response.

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