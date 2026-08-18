Independence adds youth curfew for SantaCaliGon Days Festival 2026

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The Independence City Council approved putting a youth curfew in place for the upcoming SantaCaliGon Days Festival on Labor Day weekend.

City council members said at Monday night's meeting the decision comes after neighboring Lee's Summit saw several issues at this year's Downtown Days, including fights, assaults and large groups of teens refusing to disperse.

The Independence curfew is from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will start the Thursday before Labor Day and goes until that Monday at noon. During that time, minors under 18 must be with a parent or guardian.

Exceptions will be made for minors going on emergency errands, going to or leaving school, and going to and returning from lawful employment.

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