INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The Independence City Council still has yet to make a decision on a second data center coming into the city.

A vote for the lease with the proposed Patmos data center on Little Blue Parkway was scheduled for Monday night, but was ultimately postponed into next month.

The proposed Patmos data center would be about a mile away from the hyperscale AI data center owned by Nebius. That project was widely opposed throughout its development, even leading to the recall of an Independence city councilmember.

However, the Patmos data center would be a fraction of the size of Nebius' data center. According to a presentation with the city, it would use a maximum of 50 megawatts of energy and use less than 10,000 gallons of water.

But the idea of a second data center partially prompted some neighbors to call on the city to put more regulations in place regarding zoning and restrictions for the tech institutions.

Some of the called-for regulations did end up going into the city code and into effect, but because the Patmos project was grandfathered in before the restrictions went into place, it won't fall under the new guidelines.

An Independence neighbor and leader with the GUARD Alliance explained that's where his main frustration lies.

Al Miller

"Patmos is just walking down a red carpet the city laid out years ago," Daniel Moorehead said. "Patmos has come in and has basically used all the same rules that Nebius had to come in. The way that could have been avoided is we could have updated those rules ahead of time."

Independence City Council has postponed the decision on the Patmos agreement several times. The next vote is scheduled for December.

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