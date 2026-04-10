'It's a win for everybody': Johnson County neighbors weigh in on Royals potential move to downtown KCMO

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She followed up with neighbors who previously spoke out about the Royals potential move to Aspiria Park. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Kansas City, Missouri, introduced an ordinance Thursday that outlines a financial framework for a new Kansas City Royals stadium at Washington Square Park.

The proposed plan details a $1.9 billion stadium at the park and nearby Crown Center, calling it the "largest economic development project in downtown KCMO's history," according to KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas said the ordinance, if passed, would direct city officials to work with the Royals on a series of agreements to build the stadium.

The stadium saga began in November 2022, when Royals owner John Sherman wrote a letter saying the Royals would be leaving the Truman Sports Complex when the lease expires in 2031. A year later, North Kansas City was one of the early proposed sites.

In November 2023, Jackson County introduced an ordinance for a sales tax to help pay for a stadium in the Crossroads. After that vote failed, Kansas expanded its STAR bonds to attract the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals.

The Royals potential move to the Aspiria Campus in Overland Park gained steam and strong reactions from neighbors who brought their concerns to city council.

Jake Weller

"Where they want to put it, there's not even an interstate to get to it," neighbor Ken Sigman said. "The access is bad."

In January, the Royals backed away from the idea of calling Aspiria Park their new home. Neighbors told KSHB 41 Johnson County reporter Isabella Ledonne that would have been a "traffic nightmare."

"They're always working on 119th Street, and it would just be a bottleneck on 435 too," neighbor Lynn Reardon said. "It's a lot of games, it's a lot of traffic and it's a lot of noise."

The rush hour traffic on 119th Street, Metcalf Avenue and Nall Avenue, combined with patients needing to get to nearby medical centers, made neighbors fear how long their commute would take with the Royals moving in.

"Not a real ideal situation for a ballpark and a big event venue to be right there," Amanda Palan said.

Palan lives near the Aspiria Campus and is happy KCMO is pushing a plan for Washington Square Park. She was one of the many neighbors who called on Overland Park City Council to address their concerns.

Will Shaw

"I'm happy they're staying in the Kansas City metro, I don't view it as Kansas and Missouri," Palan said. "It's a win for everybody in the whole metro."

That's the general consensus from folks in Johnson County. Neighbors don't see it as losing the Royals, but rather the best case scenario — keeping the Royals in the metro without the added traffic on Nall.

Will Shaw

"I think it will be easier for us to get to the new stadium as opposed to the (current) one," Abdinur Ali said.

For some fans like Reardon, going back to a downtown stadium brings back childhood memories. She remembers going to the municipal stadium with her family when she was 6 years old.

Will Shaw

"People dressed up for the games, people wore nice dresses and suits — it was a whole different era," Reardon said. "I'm thrilled. They're back home, and that's where baseball originated in Kansas City."

As for Reardon's grandkids, they have a few requests for the new stadium.

Will Shaw

"Jumbotrons," Mack Kimminau said. "Two jumbotrons."

"I would wish that there would be a playground," James Nee said.

Young Royals fans even have an ask for the team, specifically Bobby Witt, Jr.

"I like when they hit the ball and it goes in the stands and somebody catches it," Kimminau said.

You can find more coverage on the Kansas City Royals stadium proposal here.

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