Ivanhoe residents look for action on unfinished single-family home project that's sat untouched for months

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Viewers reached out to the KSHB 41 Newsroom about this unfinished project and their concerns. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Kansas City has spent millions of dollars preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026. While neighbors are joining the excitement, they're also sharing their frustrations about unfinished projects in the city.

Ivanhoe residents look for action on unfinished single-family home project

"I'm happy that there's investment being made in other communities, but I'd also like to see the same amount of effort, dollars, purpose, and intention put into the communities that also need it," Ivanhoe neighbor James Bryant said.

What was meant to be a single-family home in Kansas City's Ivanhoe neighborhood has now become a hazard for the families who live there.

"It's almost like a swamp in there," Bryant said. "Mosquitoes all over the place, it's just an accident waiting to happen."

People who live off 40th Street and Euclid Avenue called KSHB 41 News about the unfinished project that's sat untouched for months.

"We got a lot of elderly people, we got children walking up and down and going to school," neighbor Michael McIntosh said. "It's just unnecessary, no one needs to get hurt."

McIntosh first saw dirt moving on the corner of his block last fall and got excited about development in his neighborhood.

Brian Luton

"If they're going to build some family units here, that would be great," McIntosh said. "But then I noticed the [equipment] was just sitting on top of that mound there."

When the trucks left and the mess remained, he started reporting the issue to Kansas City's 311.

"Still, I can't get any feedback on it, so I thought I would call [KSHB 41 News] and let you guys know," McIntosh said.

According to city records with COMPASS reporting, KCMO approved plans for a single-family home in 2024. However, no construction permit was ever issued.

Kansas City told KSHB 41 News that they received a 311 report on May 13, 2026, about the property. A city inspector conducted an inspection on May 14, 2026, and issued a notice of violations to the property owner.

However, nothing was done. McIntosh then called KSHB 41 News at the end of May.

"Something should have been done about this by now," McIntosh said. "It's not just an eyesore, it's a hazard."

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked the city on June 10, 2026, what was being done about the hole and unfinished project on the property. The next day, the city completed a follow-up inspection and issued a summons for all the violations.

The property owner was cited with: Conditions Dangerous to Public Health or Safety, Wastewater Allowed to Remain on Premises, Litter, Trash, Refuse and Rubbish, and Excessive Growth of Vegetation.

The property owner must now appear in court on Aug. 12 for the violations. A city spokesperson stated that a separate case has been opened for permit compliance due to construction activity occurring without the required permit.

Fabian Rosales

"I think that's the right move, I think that's excellent that they're going to do the violation," Bryant said. "What's going to be the follow-up?"

Bryant explained that this problem is all too common in the city; projects sit unfinished and unsafe.

"If every other community can get the investment to be what is called safe, then we would expect the same thing on the east side of Troost," Bryant said.

Kansas City's authority can be limited regarding private property, and code violations are one way to enforce safety. But neighbors like Bryant would like to see more accountability and oversight for developers who leave things unfinished.

"How many violations can you get before a property gets foreclosed on, before property gets taken?" Byrant said. "Have those measures been done? And if they haven't, what's the next step?"

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne will continue to ask Kansas City what can be done for vacant properties and unfinished projects.

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