Johnson County neighbors weigh in on proposed 2027 budget; seek solutions to estimated $21.8 million shortfall

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Johnson County's budget for 2027 is considered balanced, meaning the expenditures match the revenue.

But when you factor for inflation, a growing population and increased capital needs, the costs become higher than the money coming in down the line.

The county is anticipating a $21.8 million budget shortfall by 2031 because of rising costs and less revenue growth.

County leaders are looking at solutions now to shrink the budget gap within the next five years.

Terry Davis and his wife have moved several times in the last 50 years, but always found their way back to Johnson County.

Jake Weller

"When we retired this seemed like the place to stay," Davis said. "It's home."

Like a majority of Johnson County neighbors, he thinks the most important thing his tax dollars can pay for are services. That includes funding priorities that include police, fire and mental health services.

Jake Weller

"What we hear from our residents is that they want quality services, quality of life services, our core services that we provide," County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said. "There is a cost to that."

The county's latest forecast shows revenue is slowing down as demand increases for those services. There's also an aging and growing population.

That could mean a $21.8 million deficit by 2031.

"We've been on a good track, however when that inflation hit everybody else, we have to look at other ways to allocate resources," County Budget Director Robin Symes said.

Symes and Postoak Ferguson presented the county's $1.91 billion budget for 2027 at an open house Tuesday night. Operating expenses make up $1.37 billion in the proposed budget and reserves make up $530 million.

County leaders are looking at options to save money down the line. That could include not creating any new tax-funded positions and reallocating existing resources.

Jake Weller

"Are there other administrative functions that we can cut back on so we can allocate those other resources?" Symes said. "Are there other user fees that we can implement to help gain revenue to help organizations?"

There are currently no proposed tax increases for 2027, but that could be a possibility if the forecasted budget gap stays.

"Looking ahead, the board will have to make some tough choices," Postoak Ferguson said. "[We're] getting input from the community of does that mean diversifying our revenue, doing other things to get more revenue or cuts to services."

Neighbors like Davis say they're not totally opposed to taxes, as long as the costs match the service benefits.

"Depends on how much more you're talking about," Davis said. "I'm retired, so fixed income, so you got to be careful with that."

Johnson County will set its maximum expenditures in July before adopting it in September.

If you missed Tuesday night's open house, there is another one on Wednesday night from 5:30 - 7:30 at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park Kan.

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