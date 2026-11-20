JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Kansas City was rated one of the best World Cup host cities from the hospitality to the transportation.

Across the state line, Kansas communities also saw a big boost this summer. Johnson County leaders are planning to keep that momentum going.

WATCH | Johnson County touts long lasting success from World Cup tourism boost

Johnson County touts long lasting success from World Cup tourism boost

"From the project management standpoint, it was overall a wildly successful event across the region," Johnson County strategic initiatives manager Bo McCall said. "With just the amount of positivity, the number of visitors that came to the region over 680,000, the number of direct spending, it was a success.”

Though Johnson County didn't host the actual matches, it saw a 14.1% increase in retail sales in June 2026 compared to June 2025, summing up to nearly $240 million.

That means millions of dollars more in sales tax going back to the county.

"Could it potentially go to help alleviate some of the property taxes people have been really concerned about over the last few months?" KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked the Johnson County Board of Commissioners chairman.

Isabella Ledonne

"Absolutely, we want to look at how we can alleviate residential property taxes," chairman Mike Kelly said. “I am sure that because of the World Cup, we're going to have our best year ever in tourism, and that has a direct impact in how we fund local government in Johnson County.”

Though the transit system connecting Johnson County to the airport and the downtown portion of the metro was temporary, chairman Kelly explained they're using the data as a framework to connect Johnson County across the state line in the future.

"Now we actually have a foundation for that conversation, so I think that in it of itself is a huge success," chairman Kelly said. “We need to have that regional conversation about how we not only invest, but execute upon transit that works for everybody within our region.”

Another Johnson County success is how the county built up public safety resources, like improving sheriff patrol cars and emergency response equipment. The county is planning to keep building those partnerships even without another World Cup on the horizon.

Isabella Ledonne

"Johnson County very early on made investment into our sheriff's office and the infrastructure for supporting operations so they would be successful going forward," McCall said. "That will be a legacy event going forward with the county."

But Johnson County leaders are keeping the playbook handy, just in case the women's World Cup comes to Kansas City in 2031.

"Being able to adapt, being able to identify where those different levels of opportunity are going to be, and meeting customers where they are, that's another big lesson going forward," McCall said. “The number of partnerships, the collaboration, the coordination, all the the shared services, the shared planning and shared resources, those will all be a blueprint going forward, not just for major events like the World Cup, but for smaller events that are happening around the region as well.”

It's hard to believe it's been months since the final World Cup match, but Johnson County is gearing up for the next big thing on the global scale.

"The big takeaway for me is we can do this," chairman Kelly said. "There is no event too big."

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