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Evergy wants to build a $4.5 billion power plant generator in Buchanan County, Missouri near St. Joseph to increase energy supply for the Kansas City metro.

The energy company says demand has gone up across the board with all customers, but many neighbors in Kansas City are skeptical the new plant is being driven solely by data center growth.

"Why are we building these?" one Missouri resident asked during Tuesday night's public hearing.

WATCH | KC neighbors speak out on Evergy's proposed power plant amid data center growth

Kansas Citians speak out on Evergy's proposed power plant amid data center growth

That's been the main question during two night's of Evergy's public hearing with the Missouri Public Service Commission for the $4.5 billion new power plant. Dozens of Missouri residents, including many from Kansas City, packed the room on Monday night to share their concerns on how the power plant may impact their lives and electric bills.

"We should not be asked to pay the bills for these massive data centers," Cody Boston said. "We went up [to St. Joseph on Monday night] because we recognize that struggle and that problem relates directly to us as well."

Kansas City neighbors who have been tracking data center growth, like Boston with the KC Data Center Watch Dog group, see the proposed 1,400 megawatt power generator as a supply for the data center energy demand.

"We do not want this," Boston said. "We know it doesn't benefit us, and I hope that they deny this application."

But Evergy says it's the opposite, and that the new power generator is necessary to supply power to all customers in both Kansas and Missouri.

Al Miller

"Is this plant primarily for large format user customers and if it's not, then why do we need this plant?" KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked.

"This power plant would be built even without the data centers. It was needed without the data centers," chief customer officer Chuck Caisley said. "Now, it's large enough that it's going to accommodate some of that [data center] load, but it's not dedicated to any one data center or caused by any one data center."

According to Caisley, 25% of the proposed plant's power will be supplied to Buchanan County and the remaining 75% will be delivered to the Kansas City metro.

"That [75%] has nothing to do with data centers," Caisley said. "That is just providing them the power that they need to keep the grid reliable in the way that they have expected to have their power delivered to them."

Under Evergy's agreement with Missouri and Kansas, data centers pay 20% more than regular customers and pay for all infrastructure upgrades upfront for their portion of needed energy.

Al Miller

"The proportion of this power plant that's going to serve [data centers], they are going to pay entirely for that," Caisley said.

But regular neighbors will still pay for the portion they're expected to use, as Evergy reports a 8.2% population growth in the Kansas City metro.

"[Regular customers] are using their air conditioner more, they're using computers more, they're around more during the day," Caisley said. "That growth, coupled with data centers, is what's causing the need for us to build these plants."

Evergy states bills are lower because of data center payments and any rise in bills is attributed to inflation.

"People should not expect a huge spike in their bill, our costs going to go up generally in line with inflation," Caisley said. "Inflation this year is around 3.5%. That's probably a good benchmark for people to think about in terms of us just staying kind of a pace of inflation."

But some Kansas Citians still find it hard to believe data centers are a net positive for electric bills.

"How much of the power is actually going to benefit residents versus these large load users, the data centers?" Boston said.

The Missouri Public Service Commission will have the final say on whether Evergy gets the green light for the proposed power plant in Buchanan County.

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