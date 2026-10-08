Kansas City-area road crews start training, preparing for winter snow removal

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Kansas City-area public works crews were out in Olathe on Wednesday preparing their employees for snow prep and removal, despite the warm, sunny day.

The snow trucks typically don't come out until snow is already packed on the ground. Still, Wednesday's weather is the perfect opportunity to get crews ready for snowstorms by learning in ideal conditions.

This year's ROADEO competition comes as several department crews across the metro are expected to face staffing shortages this winter.

Practicing maneuvering the snow trucks without ice, sleet and low visibility makes it easier for new road workers to learn the ropes before a Midwest winter.

Brian Luton

"That way, when the snow does it, you can attack it just like everybody else," Johnson County Public Works road maintenance worker Dylan Mabrey said.

Crews on both sides of the state line are competing in a friendly competition on Wednesday and Thursday to see who can clear the snowplow course with the most precision by hitting all the marks.

"This helps with guidance so I can know this is where my plow is. This is how close to the curb I am," City of Leawood maintenance worker Nick Ray said.

Kansas City metro road crews start training, preparing for winter snow removal

The ROADEO competition also helps other department workers get familiar with snowplows to deal with one of the biggest challenges: too few drivers for too many routes across the metro area.

"It affects us quite a bit," Mabrey said. "If we don't have the drivers out there to clear the roads, then there's potentially accidents that are happening, and they need help."

Nearly every Kansas City area community faced snow crew staffing shortages last winter, which led to longer wait times for streets to get cleared.

"If it's actively snowing, it is kind of difficult to keep up at the same time, especially with less drivers for this snow season," Mabrey said.

That's why road workers say friendly competitions like the ROADEO are crucial.

Brian Luton

"It's fun, but it's also a way for you to make mistakes in a safe setting so you're not making nearly as many mistakes when you're out on the job," Ray said.

No matter who wins the ROADEO, the crews are accomplishing their main goal.

"Get ready for the winter," Mabrey said.

The competition continues Thursday, with crews training on the larger snowplow equipment.

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