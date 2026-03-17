Kansas City coffee shop celebrates KC Royals players competing for Team Italy with espresso specials

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Need a pick-me-up? Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic has an idea.

The team has gone viral on social media for their home-run espresso shots in the dugout, which includes Kansas City Royals stars Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone.

World Baseball Classic

As a way to celebrate the Italian-Americans from Kansas City, Parisi Coffee is offering buy one get one free espresso shots, two for one online purchases of the Roma Espresso blend and 'The Pasquaglione' espresso martini.

Parisi Coffee's head of marketing explained the drink specials are an antipasto to the World Cup coming to the metro in a few months.

Al Miller

"I think it's giving us a chance to celebrate baseball season before spring training and it's unique," Tonya Mangels said. "I think it would be amazing if Team Italy meets Team USA in the finals."

Team Italy takes on Team Venezuela on Monday night to see who competes against Team USA on Tuesday night.

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