Kansas City considers changing mural, street name honoring Cesar Chavez after sexual assault reports

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Allegations against labor rights activist Cesar Chavez that have surfaced this week have many across the country calling for accountability.

Chavez is accused of sexually abusing girls and women during his era, leading the United Farm Workers. The union's co-founder, Dolores Huerta, said he sexually assaulted her in an interview with The New York Times.

The news has been especially troubling for many in Kansas City, as the metro has multiple dedications honoring Chavez, especially on the Westside.

23rd Street, which runs through Kansas City's Westside, was renamed Avenida Cesar Chavez in 1994. It followed numerous other cities and states dedicating portions of their city to the late union rights leader.

Al Miller

Along Avenida Cesar Chavez sits a mural depicting Chavez and other figures honoring Latino history. Both the mural and street name could be getting replaced or changed following the reports.

Al Miller

City leaders, including Mayor Quinton Lucas, explained they still want to find a way to honor the Latino movement.

"It was always about a movement," Lucas said, quoting Dolores Huerta. "Not one man, not one person."

Huerta's words are echoing among Kansas City leaders as they work through the process of changing the street's name.

Al Miller

"Given those allegations, those are the types of things that don't lead you to want to continue to honor someone," Mayor Lucas said. "Cesar Chavez has many honors in Kansas City."

Changing the street's name is a process that requires the city council and the community. Councilman Crispin Rea is working through those plans with Westside neighborhood leaders.

"I think we should know what we're changing the street name to before we make any moves," Rea said.

23rd Street was changed to Avenida Cesar Chavez more than 30 years ago. Changing it now can take weeks.

Lucas explained that the city is considering other influential leaders in the Latino movement.

"We call out heinous offenses. We absolutely call out and denounce in the clearest terms all that Mr. Chavez is reported to have done," Lucas said. "But that doesn't mean we discard the movement."

The mural sits on city park property and was funded through city dollars. Rea explained changes moving forward will center around community and Latino voices.

Al Miller

"We support those who have been harmed, we uplift their voices, we empower them, and we fight for them," Rea said. "That is what I sense is happening, and I'm proud of how our community is responding."

Changing the street name and mural can take weeks. Kansas City is expected to release more information soon.

"It absolutely ensures that there is no honor for someone who abused children and young women," Lucas said.

U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver also announced his support for a street name change.

“I have seen the deeply disturbing allegations involving Cesar Chavez, and I want to be clear: abuse, coercion, and the mistreatment of any individual - particularly children and those in vulnerable positions - are unacceptable and must be confronted with honesty and accountability," Cleaver said in a statement. "During my time as mayor, I supported efforts to recognize the contributions of Latino leaders, including the designation of Avenida Cesar Chavez in Kansas City’s historic Westside. That decision reflected the understanding we had at the time. As new information emerges, it is appropriate for communities to revisit these decisions and have thoughtful, transparent conversations about those we choose to honor in public spaces. I believe this moment certainly demands that. I also want to acknowledge the bravery of my longtime friend, Dolores Huerta. Dolores is a force - her strength, courage, and unwavering commitment to justice has shaped generations. She has carried not only the weight of a movement, but also the very personal burdens that come with being abused by someone in a position of power. I hold her in the highest regard, and like all survivors, she deserves to be heard, believed, and supported without hesitation. This moment calls for reflection - not just on one individual, but on how we ensure that power is never used to harm others, and that our communities remain committed to truth, justice, and dignity for all.”

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