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Kansas Citians can expect major traffic impacts in just a few months with two major highway closures happening at the same time.

WATCH | Kansas City first responders prepare for double highway closure next year

Kansas City first responders prepare for double highway closure next year

All I-670 lanes in downtown Kansas City and all lanes of a portion of I-70 in Kansas City are going to impact the majority of the metro's drivers, from commuters getting to work on time to first responders getting to emergencies.

Emergency responders have to deal with detours everyday. But there's an added difficulty when those detours take on an additional tens of thousands of drivers a day from two highway closures.

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"It's definitely going to be a challenge," KCFD battalion chief Michael Hopkins said. "We're fortunate we have stations on either side of the closures, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they'll be the closest in response. That's what we're working through now. What is our best options going to be? How do we need to redeploy and reallocate our resources?”

Kansas City will close all lanes on downtown's I-670 in December to start phase one of the Roy Blunt Luminary Park. MODOT is closing a five mile stretch of I-70 in January 2027 to widen the eastbound lanes.

Both agencies are asking drivers to start mapping out alternate routes.

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"It's going to be a nightmare, honestly," Larry Burroughs, who works downtown, said.

For the Kansas City Fire Department, that planning starts now.

"If they have known detours now, they've been provided to our communication center," battalion chief Hopkins said. "That's what they're running through o modeling and putting together to see how we can best respond."

I-670 will be closed for nearly two years to add an additional tunnel under the planned park for phase one of the project. Phase two does not have confirmed funding yet.

City leaders are optimistic that even with I-70's year long closure, drivers choosing to use other highways will help with the delays.

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"The detours working with each other, with essentially the I-70 detour diverting traffic around the downtown area already should help lessen impacts, is what I foresee," assistant city manager Jeff Martin said.

But everyday drivers aren't too sure.

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"This is going to be a messed up situation around here in Kansas City for awhile," Richard Johnson said.

Some of those detours could take drivers through the downtown streets, adding in another layer for first responders.

"One of the biggest challenges, we can't really prepare for just yet," battalion chief Hopkins said. "That's what seeing what the traffic patterns actually look like once they close."

Battalion chief Hopkins explained delayed response times are a possibility, especially for agencies in the surrounding metro getting to hospitals.

"We have to adapt all the time to everything we do," battalion chief Hopkins said. "We'll treat this no different."

Phase one of the I-670 construction is expected to be done by the end of 2028.

KCPD sent KSHB 41 News a statement on the expected impact to response times.

"Impacts on response times should be minimal. Police and other emergency responders are uniquely familiar with the areas where they work. That familiarity provides them with the advantage of knowing multiple ways to get to a location, and how and when to avoid certain areas where traffic conditions would be detrimental to their response time. Patrol officers are routinely assessing their patrol districts for construction and traffic patterns," a spokesperson with KCPD said.

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