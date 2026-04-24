Kansas City, Missouri, begins enforcing ban on synthetic 7-OH, task force prioritizing 'high risk' areas

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's following through in the ongoing series, Strong High Weak Laws, on the enforcement of synthetic 7-OH in the KC metro following the city's ban. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Kansas City, Missouri, is sending out its task force to remove synthetic 7-OH from store shelves. Businesses who still have these products within city limits could face fines and/or penalties.

KCMO passed an ordinance that bans synthetic 7-OH, which has been referred to as 'gas station heroin,' back in February. That legislation gave businesses 60 days to stop selling synthetic 7-OH.

That deadline has now passed.

Fabian Rosales

"As of April 13, if you still have these products on your shelves in the city of Kansas City, it is illegal for you to have them," Lace Cline, assistant city manager of public safety and emergency services, said.

The products have been controversial in the KC metro and the country for their reported effects. Medical experts and addiction specialists have reported 7-OH to be stronger than morphine and highly addictive.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently signed a bill that bans 7-OH and its parent product, kratom, statewide.

Cline helped write and contributed to the Kansas City ordinance the city council approved two months ago. Last week, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council adopted a separate ordinance that regulates kratom, requiring businesses to apply for a special license and only sell to customers ages 21+.

Fabian Rosales

"We're very hopeful that with this regulatory scheme that we're going to see improved public safety outcomes," Cline said. “There's also several mechanisms in place in that ordinance that essentially provide us with more teeth to address the public safety issues we're seeing outside of the retailers that were selling these products.”

Cline explained the Kansas City task force is focusing on high-risk crime areas, checking store fronts and educating business owners about 7-OH.

"Our public task safety force is out on the streets daily, bright and early, through the end of the night, doing inspections at a variety of types of businesses," Cline said. "They do have a priority list and so some stores need a different level of attention. That might shift plans, but they are out there constantly working to address it."

Kansas City investigators are being trained on the different types of products that are now considered illegal.

"Manufacturers are constantly changing the ingredients or they're just omitting the ingredients," Cline said. "Recognizing these products to get them off the shelves is going to be crucial."

KSHB 41 News Reporter Isabella Ledonne drove around Northeast Kansas City on Thursday afternoon and visited about a dozen gas stations and smoke shops. Most of the gas stations did not have synthetic 7-OH, but nearly all of the smoke shops did.

"[Businesses] are subject to a variety of penalties under the code, which could include a suspension, revocation of your business license and criminal penalties as well," Cline said.

Businesses found in violation could face up to a $1,000 fine each day or up to six months in prison.

"Do you think these consequences are serious enough and enough of a deterrent to stop businesses from selling these products?" Ledonne asked Cline

She told Ledonne she though the consequences were serious enought and told Ledonne any day you have these products on the shelf, it's a separate occurrence.

Kansas City expects to have data on how crime levels change after the 7-OH task force enforcement in the next few months.

"There are social conditions that contribute to crime, but there are also environmental conditions," Cline said. "That's why work like this is crucial when you identify harmful substances."

You can find more extensive coverage on synthetic 7-OH and kratom here.

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