Kansas City, Missouri, moves forward with Country Club Plaza redevelopment plans, increasing building height

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

—

Kansas City, Missouri, is moving forward with redevelopment changes to the Country Club Plaza.

Kansas City, Missouri, moves forward with Country Club Plaza redevelopment plans

A city council committee approved a rezoning ordinance that establishes a master development plan. It would guide businesses to have stricter requirements to follow the iconic Spanish-style architecture.

However, it would also allow buildings to be taller.

Most buildings in the Plaza can't currently surpass a certain height, but the city's master plan would allow buildings in certain blocks to be up to 18 stories, or 178 feet.

One of the first steps in refurbishing the Country Club Plaza was restoring the Wornall - Ward Parkway pedestrian bridge, establishing a gateway into the Plaza. The $1.4 million improvements replaced bridge bricks, railings, and lighting and made the walkway more pedestrian-friendly.

Fabian Rosales

"The overall goal is to see the Plaza not only return to its prior glory, but to bring it into a greater vision of what it could be," Kansas City, Missouri, councilwoman Andrea Bough said.

The newly renovated bridge will help neighbors like Mike Wood get to his favorite coffee shop across Brush Creek.

"It's a personal delight," Wood said. "The general renovations of the Plaza are wonderful."

Wood is excited about new life being brought into the Plaza, but worries about the newly allowed height limits up to 178 feet for incoming businesses.

Fabian Rosales

"I don't like the height," Wood said. "I think it really does change the character. I'm concerned about what it does to some of the lovely homes and condos around the area."

But city leaders who helped push the master development plan forward explained that the Plaza needs to grow up, not necessarily out.

Fabian Rosales

"We are at a point where the Plaza is continuing to decline," Bough said. "Some of us on the council think adding density and increasing the number of people on the Plaza is something that we want to encourage."

The council committee also voted to make the Plaza sidewalks private, controlled by owners Gillion Property Group. It changes a long-standing policy of public sidewalks, though the streets and sidewalks around Mill Creek Park will remain public.

City leaders explained it won't take away anyone's First Amendment rights.

"I think privatizing and revitalizing the sidewalks [will allow] for more dining experiences on the sidewalks, more pedestrian-focused atmospheres on the Plaza," Bough said.

But it's unclear if the new rule would kick street performers and musicians to a different curb.

Fabian Rosales

"I came out here just to play the blues away and provide some healing for other people as well," musician Daniel Bloved said. "I think I'll worry about [the sidewalks] when it comes."

The redevelopment ordinances are expected to go before full city council on Thursday.

—