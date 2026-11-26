KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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It's the Super Bowl for many Kansas City nonprofits this week, getting meal kits ready to go for Thanksgiving holiday dinners for families in need.

Every Thanksgiving meal has its staples and dozens of volunteers behind it, making sure the produce is in tip-top shape.

Kanbe's Markets receives tens of thousands of pounds of food from wholesale grocers that would otherwise go into a landfill. Staff and volunteers have spent the last two weeks getting the donations ready for Thanksgiving meals.

Isabella Ledonne

"We find the food that is good for folks to eat and we get it out to the community. The rest of it, we turn into animal feed or compost," volunteer engagement manager John Couture said. "[Volunteers] are shocked by the amount of wonderful food that you can see is being thrown out."

Instead, volunteers like mother and daughter duo Nikki and Emma Storms help get the approved produce packed for food banks and other charities putting together holiday meals.

"We were just going through the green onions the whole time," daughter Emma Storms said.

Isabella Ledonne

"We're working toward something that can really help out others in our community access food," mom Nikki Storms said.

Kanbe's sorted through 10,000 pounds of food on Wednesday, adding to the 18,000 pounds volunteers sorted through earlier this week.

"Tens of thousands of pounds that would have been in the trash and instead is going to go out in the community," Couture said. "That impact is huge every day."

The work doesn't stop after the turkeys get eaten this week. Kanbe's is already thinking ahead for Christmas and other holiday dinner preparations.

"We really need the Kansas City community to step up and help us get [the produce] out the door," Couture said.

Especially as food insecurity continues to increase across the region.

"So many people are being hurt by a lot of the recent cuts for food assistance," Couture said. "We see it every day, and it's a growing problem."

And for the many volunteers, the mission helps remind them what giving thanks is all about.

"I've got some time I can spare, so let's find a way to make use of that time and do something good out in the community," Nikki Storms said. "And we get to do it together."

You can learn more about volunteering with Kanbe's here.

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