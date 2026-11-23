KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The holiday season officially begins this week with Thanksgiving and Black Friday, meaning the majority of Kansas Citians will start thinking of holiday shopping if they haven't already.

But higher costs have hit everyone in 2026, impacting both local businesses and the people who are on the hunt for the perfect gift.

Eighty-five local vendors, businesses and artists set up shop outside Union Station this weekend for the annual Strawberry Swing holiday festival, offering the dozens of Kansas City shoppers a chance to get a head start on their seasonal shopping.

"We do most of our revenue in November and December," Stellar Gifts and Goods artist Josh Solar said.

But this year's sales are feeling a bit strained for some businesses.

Isabella Ledonne

"The costs of everything have been going up and also revenue has been going down because it's a lot harder in the economy," Solar said. "You just got to do what you can to survive."

For Solar, that means keeping the merchandise current with the KC Current's Championship win on Saturday night. He stayed up past the game to make custom championship ornaments for the team's win.

"There's only so many opportunities to celebrate that stuff," Solar said. "I've seen so many people [this weekend] get excited about it."

Many vendors have had to increase prices to offset higher costs, like the owner and founder of Meeks Me Smile Studio, who gets some of her materials from Portugal.

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"I design and create handbags out of cork and other sustainable materials," Shawanna Meeks said. "I try to make sure it's my story I get to tell because I think that's more what people are buying with small brands. They're buying the story, they're buying local."

Despite higher prices for everyone, the National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to increase 4.2% from holiday spending in 2025.

"I did have to downsize what I'm doing. I have to scrunch a little bit, but that's OK," shopper Elizabeth Bernzen said. "It's about the experiences and that's why I come [to local markets] because I feel it's a touch of Kansas City I can bring to my [out-of-state] family."

Even with the pricey pinch, shoppers like Bernzen are being intentional with holiday gifts this year by shopping local instead of sourcing out to bigger brands.

Isabella Ledonne

"I want to support local so that small businesses can continue to thrive," Bernzen said.

This year's holiday sales are expected to top $1 trillion. Vendors in Kansas City are hoping shoppers spend a bit of that locally.

"We care more and we get to do a little dance when you buy from us versus buying from Target when they'll never know who you are," Meeks said. "And I will."

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