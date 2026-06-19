Kansas City's Hispanic community celebrates Mexico's win over South Korea at Guadalupe Centers

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Kansas City's Guadalupe Centers hosted a night of celebration, gathering the community Thursday to watch Mexico defeat South Korea in a World Cup match.

Dozens of people from across Kansas City's Hispanic community showed up for the family-friendly watch party.

Many were already in good spirits after Mexico's victory in its World Cup opening match last week.

"I think everyone's excited," Leo Prieto of the Guadalupe Centers said. "We got a lot of great teams that are in the mix again, but Mexico has a soft heart for the community."

Several local vendors served food and treats Thursday ahead of the game.

Many families were competing in their own soccer games ahead of the match as they made memories with each other.

"That's what we're proud of, and that's why we're here, from the little kiddos to our grandparents, our abuelos, abuelas, everyone's out here celebrating in their Mexico gear," Prieto said.

Mexico defeated South Korea 1-0, sending thousands of fans across the Kansas City metro into a night-long celebration.

"We're celebrating here, we're celebrating each other, we're celebrating the sport," Prieto said. "It's just so great to see familias and the community come together for a game like this."

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