KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's been covering synthetic 7-OH and American Shaman extensively as part of the KSHB 41 I-Team series: Strong High Weak Laws. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Both Missouri and Kansas recently took major steps to get what's been called gas station heroin off shelves in the region.

Kansas lawmakers pass statewide ban on synthetic 7-OH, bill heading to governor's desk

Synthetic 7-OH has been widely targeted by lawmakers, medical experts and addiction specialists for its reportedly strong psychoactive effects and mimicking traditional opioids. Experts have reported it is stronger than morphine and highly addictive.

The Kansas state legislature passed a bill that would ban synthetic 7-OH statewide, classifying it as a Schedule I controlled substance. The bill passed in the Senate and the House. It now heads to Governor Laura Kelly's desk.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is taking legal action against the region's main manufacturer and producer of 7-OH.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne has covered synthetic 7-OH and its parent plant, kratom, extensively in the ongoing I-Team series, Strong High Weak Laws.

The powerful substance that once flew off of gas station shelves into customer's hands is now flying off of shelves from multiple bans popping up in the Kansas City metro.

Joey Thomas works with recovering addicts at Healing House KC and sees the toll 7-OH has caused in the metro.

Isabella Ledonne

"I think a lot of people are finding out that it's not so safe," Thomas said. "The more synthetic drugs that aren't coming from a prescriber, that are on shelves in stores, the more opportunities there are for people to relapse and have setbacks. Just seeing some of these bans and the different things happening, it really helps what we're doing here."

Daniel Neill is the executive director of the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and works with law enforcement on dangerous drug trends. He explained the Kansas ban would create a domino effect for the Midwest.

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"I think it's a positive step forward," Neill said. "It would give law enforcement the teeth when they see it or recognize it on somebody to be able to arrest or charge somebody for the possession of that and start getting this dangerous drug off the street."

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is suing the creator of 7-OH, Kansas City-based company, American Shaman. The business sells 7-OH in the metro and makes it for nearly half of the country's retailers.

The lawsuit alleges American Shaman deceptively markets 7-OH and kratom products and offers customers free samples without testing. Attorney General Hanaway asked the courts to stop American Shaman sales, in addition to similar businesses, and shut down the companies for up to a year.

"Not only is she protecting all Missourians, she's going to be protecting a lot of folks throughout the United States with this lawsuit," Neill said.

A statewide ban is also making its way to the Missouri Senate floor, following local bans in KCMO, Blue Springs and Gladstone.

"It's gaining attraction because people are tired of seeing this gas station heroin so readily and easily accessible to anyone and everyone," Neill said.

The founder of American Shaman provided KSHB 41 News with a statement regarding the Missouri Attorney General's lawsuit.

“We are aware that the Missouri Attorney General has filed a lawsuit, and we take the matter seriously," Vince Sanders wrote in a statement. "We have consistently maintained that our products are safe, and we have been transparent in sharing the scientific support and quality information behind them. We intend to defend this case and continue to serve our customers.”

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