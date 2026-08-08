KC bus riders prepare for route cuts, free fare program expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The clock is ticking for the Kansas City Area Transit Authority to find more money for the bus system. Without more money, more than a dozen bus routes will be cut by next month.

The clock is ticking for the Kansas City Area Transit Authority to find more money for the bus system.

It comes as thousands of riders have signed up for the reduced fare program through the United Way of Greater Kansas City. Community leaders expect that number to grow.

Riders also are getting used to paying to ride the buses again, as fares came back earlier this summer. Some say there have been some hiccups with the tap to pay model.

Fabian Rosales

"I feel like the system is okay, but it's kind of down sometimes," Joshua Mullins said. "Some of the machines kind of act [up] sometimes when I'm trying to pay with my card."

Back in June, hundreds of riders faced long lines and confusion at transit stops while signing up for the reduced fare program.

"We did have an overwhelming response," United Way of Greater Kansas City's Senior Adviser Jim MacDonald said. "We've learned that many folks don't have access to technology."

According to MacDonald, nearly 1,700 people have signed up for the reduced fare program. United Way has helped distribute 15,000 single-day passes to riders to access essential services around town.

Fabian Rosales

"I think it's a reflection of the need that so many people in our community are facing," MacDonald said. "People are struggling to keep their rent paid and their utilities on and food on the table. Having access to a resource that will help reduce their transportation costs is critical."

Hundreds rely on the bus daily, but 14 routes are at risk of getting cut by September, unless the KCATA can make up millions of dollars.

Fabian Rosales

"[I take the bus] at least five days a week. It's very important," Kevin Beard said. "I really don't know how I'd get to work."

These are the routes at risk of being suspended:

Weekday Route Eliminations:



9 - 9th Street, 365 average weekday ridership

21 - Cleveland Antioch, 512 average weekday ridership

23 - 23rd Street, 266 average weekday ridership

25 - Troost Local, 1,460 average weekday ridership

27 - 27th Street, 422 average weekday ridership

57 - Wornall, 411 average weekday ridership

71 - Prospect Local, 464 average weekday ridership

Weekend Route Eliminations:

9 - 9th Street, 349 average weekend ridership

21 - Cleveland Antioch, 312 average weekend ridership

23 - 23rd Street, 312 average weekend ridership

25 - Troost Local, 1,431 average weekend ridership

27 - 27th Street, 455 average weekend ridership

57 - Wornall, 595 average weekend ridership

71 - Prospect Local, 982 average weekend ridership

This isn't the first time the transit authority has faced budget issues. It's one of the reasons fares came back — to help offset operating costs.

Fabian Rosales

"It doesn't seem like the routes should be cut," Alarica Perez, a bus rider, said. "Now they have people paying for the buses, so you would think that they could average it out."

The city council is proposing to increase the KCATA's funding by $11 million next week to keep the buses running through April 2027. But it's unclear if council members and the transit authority would agree on the terms.

"That's not good because people have to get on the bus, go to work and people have to go and do things," Mullins said.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Isabella Ledonne has asked the KCATA multiple times for an interview about the changes. The transit authority has not made anyone available to answer questions.

United Way is getting ready to launch a free fare program this fall for about 5,000 Kansas Citians. You can find more information about eligibility here.

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