Lee's Summit police stop sharing Flock camera data with other jurisdictions after community outcry

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's been reporting on automatic license plate readers and Flock cameras across the metro. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The Lee's Summit Police Department has confirmed it will not share its automatic license plate reader camera data with other police departments and jurisdictions until a set of rules is written.

Lee's Summit police pauses sharing Flock camera data with other jurisdictions

This follows the Lee's Summit community and other Kansas City-area cities publicly speaking out and raising concerns about privacy and data sharing across the Flock network.

On Wednesday, the Lee's Summit Police Department confirmed they would pause sharing their Flock camera data until a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is written and signed by outside law enforcement agencies.

Sgt. Chris Depue said the change in policy was evaluated in response to ongoing concerns as well as adhering to department standards and policies.

Lee's Summit Flock camera data will not be shared until the MOU is signed. That document is not yet written. Depue explained it could take up to six months.

The policy change comes as Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed an executive order mandating more restrictions on the AI cameras. The technology, commonly referred to as Flock cameras despite different brands being used across the country, has been coming under scrutiny nationwide.

KSHB 41 News has amplified the voices of several neighbors in the metro demanding more accountability from the police departments that use them.

"If no one is tracking it, anyone can do anything they want," Blue Springs resident Rob Jestus said.

Governor Kehoe's executive order places stricter regulations on agencies using the AI cameras.

Under the order, law enforcement agencies must permanently delete data within 30 days. Vendors are prohibited from selling or sharing Missouri data. ALPR technology is limited to criminal justice and lifesaving purposes. Agencies must implement accountability measures to prevent misuse, and AI facial recognition is not allowed with ALPR systems.

The executive order comes after Missouri communities from Parkville to Excelsior Springs have hosted town halls and called on leaders to take the cameras down.

Parkville announced last week it has ended its contract with Flock.

Across the state line in Kansas, Gardner and Wellsville have also ended their contracts with the company.

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