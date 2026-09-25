Merriam businesses speak out on city's downtown development master plan, fear they will be pushed out

MERRIAM, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Earlier this month, KSHB 41 News was there as Trader Joe's officially opened in Merriam as the first grocery store in the city in eight years.

But it is not the only change coming to Merriam.

The city is working toward finalizing its master plan to revitalize the downtown district, and it wants to hear the voices of residents to get their thoughts on the proposed changes.

Merriam businesses speak out on city's downtown development master plan

There are some concerns from business owners wondering what the plans mean for their shops, feeling pushed out by some of the options.

Turkey Creek, adjacent to downtown Merriam, puts the entire district in a floodplain. The city said because of the creek and risk of flooding, it limits the amount of new businesses and development that can come into town. Creating a new and improved flood plan is a major factor toward revitalizing the downtown district.

According to citywide surveys, 78% of Merriam neighbors want their downtown to be more than what it is now, with more dining and local shops, public spaces and housing.

John Batten/KSHB 41

"I would love to see more traffic down here because a lot of people say there's not enough down here," The Sunflower Market owner Sarah Orozco said. "It just makes it a drive-by area."

The city of Merriam came up with three plans to change it up.

Plan A would refine downtown on a small scale, with minimal new construction. There would not be new housing, and the least disruption to current property owners, but no new flood protection.

Plan B would grow downtown on a medium scale, with some new housing, filling the land clear of the floodplain and adding new shops and restaurants.

Plan C would transform downtown on a large scale, creating a complete flood control project that would remove the entire downtown core from the floodplain while adding over 250 homes, shops and restaurants. It would be the biggest cost and disruption to current property owners.

"I'm all for sprucing it up, changing sidewalks, opening some more businesses that are in empty space down here, I'm all for things like that," Orozco said. "But to tear it all down, to me that's horrible."

For the stores along Merriam Drive, plans B and C could mean losing their business.

"This is my livelihood," Guitar Lamp owner Dan Leap said. "This is my residence and my shop."

Leap is displaying more than his merchandise in the shop window, sending a message to the city to not bulldoze the downtown area.

John Batten/KSHB 41

"They're going to displace all these businesses," Leap said.

The city of Merriam did not make anyone available for an interview Friday, but confirmed that plans B and C could purchase or remove existing buildings.

"Visions B and C contemplate a greater degree of change over time, and achieving those concepts could eventually involve property acquisition and redevelopment of individual properties. However, no properties have been identified for acquisition as part of this master plan, and no decisions have been made requiring any business or property owner to sell, relocate or redevelop," a spokesperson wrote in an email to KSHB 41 News. "If the city ultimately moves forward with a vision involving changes to privately owned property, those conversations would happen with individual property owners as implementation opportunities arise. This is a long-term plan, not a proposal to clear downtown and rebuild it all at once."

No decisions have been made yet on what path the city will move toward.

"The Steering Committee’s discussion Tuesday is one step in a much larger process. Its recommendation will help inform the draft master plan, which will then move through the Planning Commission and ultimately the City Council," a spokesperson wrote. "There will be continued opportunities for residents, business owners and property owners to participate as that process moves forward."

Leap and other business owners are planning to make their voice heard at Tuesday's Steering Committee meeting, where leaders will give more clarity on which plan is moving forward.

John Batten/KSHB 41

"Now's the time to address the redevelopment," Leap said.

Neighbors and businesses are encouraged to share their thoughts in the third and final survey here.

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